Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced the following details for its first quarter 2024 earnings release and teleconference call.

  Earnings Release: Thursday, May 2, 2024, after market close  
  Webcast and Teleconference: Friday, May 3, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT  
  Pactiv Evergreen Participants: Michael King, President and Chief Executive Officer  
    Jon Baksht, Chief Financial Officer  
    Curt Worthington, VP, Strategy & Investor Relations  
       

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.pactivevergreen.com/news-events/events-presentations.

To join by phone, participants can register for the call here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes before the call. Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in information.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. The Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

Contact:
Curt Worthington
847.482.2040
InvestorRelations@pactivevergreen.com


