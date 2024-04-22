WayMaker Journal Unveils "The Money Issue"

Introducing our latest edition of WAYMAKER Journal, Money Matters. Dive into the realm of wealth management where mindset is key. Through engaging discussions with entrepreneurs we aim to inspire, empower, and raise awareness about the vital aspects of financial health

Explore Wealth-Building Secrets and Financial Insights in Issue 14

From the very inception of WayMaker Journal, we have been discussing the possibility of a “Money Issue,” and finally, here we are—our guide to all things financial.” — Louis Carr

CHICAGO, ILLONOIS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WayMaker Journal is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated “Money Issue,” dedicated to unraveling the intricacies of Black wealth-building and financial empowerment. Issue 14 is a definitive guide for individuals seeking to navigate the realms of capital, savings, investments, and wealth creation.

"From the very inception of WayMaker Journal, we have envisioned a comprehensive exploration of the financial landscape," says Louis Carr, Founder and CEO of WayMaker Journal. "With the 'Money Issue,' we've embarked on the ambitious task of distilling essential insights and expert advice into one compelling edition. While we recognize the impossibility of encapsulating everything about money in a single issue, we're dedicated to empowering our community with invaluable knowledge and inspiration for wealth-building."

In this groundbreaking edition, readers can expect exclusive insights from industry leaders and experts:

The Millionaire Mindset: Ross Mac and Xavier Miller offer valuable advice on cultivating the mindset necessary for financial success.

Top 10 Black Banks: Explore the list of the top 10 Black-owned banks, highlighting their contributions to economic empowerment and community development.

Retirement Savings: Learn from Bob Johnson, America's first Black billionaire, as he shares insights into retirement savings and long-term financial planning.

The Power of Giving: Hear from HBCU alum Carrie Davis, who recently made a significant donation to her alma mater, and discover how individuals are inspiring others through philanthropy and the importance of giving back.

Spotlight on Black-Owned Investment Firms: Discover the success story of Channing Capital, one of the top Black-owned investment firms, as shared by co-founder Rodney Herenton.

Issue 14 of WayMaker Journal will be available in print and digital formats on April 22, 2024, ensuring accessibility for readers worldwide.

About WayMaker Media

WayMaker Media is a multimedia company that was founded on the principles of bringing black and brown stories of business, health, finance, entrepreneurship and achievement through the various mediums in the market. Through digital, experiential and publication WayMaker Media will continue to propel the many narratives of the culture in highlighting and celebrating the many avenues of success that African American leaders, influencers, cultural figures and more take into their own hands in redefining generational wealth, business expansion and driving brand equity through the power of community, consumer loyalty and storytelling through content and media.

About Louis Carr

Louis Carr has been with BET Networks for 37 years, serving as the President of Media Sales for the last 21 years. During his tenure with the company, Carr has transformed the multicultural space for some of the world's biggest brands. Through his deep understanding of linear TV, digital and social platforms, he has made BET Networks the number one brand and choice for Black consumers. In addition to Carr's stellar professional career, he has had a long-term commitment to young people and his community. Carr founded the Louis Carr Internship Foundation (LCIF) 19 years ago to help improve diversity in corporate America through paid internships. The foundation has provided 200 paid internships, in which 60 alumni now have full-time jobs within the industry. He has also created The WayMaker Men's Summit and The Blueprint Connect Podcast, which bring together some of Black America's high profile thought leaders to educate Black men in the areas of Finance, Health, Careers, Relationships, and Entrepreneurship. Staying true to his commitment of giving back, Carr launched his latest brand called WayMaker Journal. He purposed this initiative to help provide direction, wisdom and inspiration to people wanting to grow their life and change the world. Through the quarterly WayMaker Journal and other avenues, the umbrella brand offers insight from subject matter experts across a wide range of fields.

