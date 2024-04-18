Unleash the Fire and Fortune with House of the Dragon ($HOTD) - It's Your Time to Shine!

Dubai, UAE, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step into the realm of legends with House of the Dragon ($HOTD) - where every moment is a chance to seize glory and riches beyond imagination!

Explore Our Realm and Empowering Innovations:

• Legendary NFT Collection: Immerse yourself in our exclusive collection of 74 NFTs, each a masterpiece in its own right. From majestic dragons to breathtaking landscapes, these digital treasures await discovery.

• Innovative Binance Smart Chain and Bitcoin Rewards: Holders of $HOTD tokens are rewarded with 2% Bitcoin (BTC) rewards with every transaction. Join us on our epic journey and watch your rewards grow with each transaction.

• Strategic Vision: Our ambitions extend far beyond the horizon. With plans to expand to the Ethereum blockchain and become a project hub for diverse communities, House of the Dragon is at the forefront of innovation in the crypto space.

• Empowering Innovation through the HOTD Incubator: At House of the Dragon, we're committed to fostering innovation within our community. The HOTD Incubator provides a supportive environment for developers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to transform their blockchain ideas into reality.

Tokenomics:

• Tax Structure: With a 4% buy and sell tax structure,

• 1%: Marketing

• 2%: Bitcoin (BTC) rewards

• 1%: Liquidity

https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/bsc/0x2072Aec32753C4E31B2eA7cd5a0a8C22F0b80837?refId=0xB967462F5B372583ab5B112766b3a0efA60223de.



Website: https://www.houseofthedragontoken.com/

Twitter: https://x.com/hotdragontoken?s=21

Telegram: https://t.me/HotDragontoken.



