Unleash the Fire and Fortune with House of the Dragon ($HOTD) - It's Your Time to Shine!

Dubai, UAE, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step into the realm of legends with House of the Dragon ($HOTD) - where every moment is a chance to seize glory and riches beyond imagination!

Explore Our Realm and Empowering Innovations:

 • Legendary NFT Collection: Immerse yourself in our exclusive collection of 74 NFTs, each a masterpiece in its own right. From majestic dragons to breathtaking landscapes, these digital treasures await discovery.

 • Innovative Binance Smart Chain and Bitcoin Rewards: Holders of $HOTD tokens are rewarded with 2% Bitcoin (BTC) rewards with every transaction. Join us on our epic journey and watch your rewards grow with each transaction.

 • Strategic Vision: Our ambitions extend far beyond the horizon. With plans to expand to the Ethereum blockchain and become a project hub for diverse communities, House of the Dragon is at the forefront of innovation in the crypto space.

 • Empowering Innovation through the HOTD Incubator: At House of the Dragon, we're committed to fostering innovation within our community. The HOTD Incubator provides a supportive environment for developers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to transform their blockchain ideas into reality.

Tokenomics:

 • Tax Structure: With a 4% buy and sell tax structure,

 • 1%: Marketing

 • 2%: Bitcoin (BTC) rewards

 • 1%: Liquidity

https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/bsc/0x2072Aec32753C4E31B2eA7cd5a0a8C22F0b80837?refId=0xB967462F5B372583ab5B112766b3a0efA60223de.

Website: https://www.houseofthedragontoken.com/      

Twitter: https://x.com/hotdragontoken?s=21  

Telegram: https://t.me/HotDragontoken.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.


Daryna Fizyk
House of the Dragon
Support(at)houseofthedragontoken.com

Primary Logo

