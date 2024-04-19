NEW LIVING EXPO STARTS TODAY WITH OPENING CEREMONY

New Living Expo returns for its second year in San Rafael, CA, after long runs in San Francisco and San Mateo. Reknown Indian monk Dr. Vasanth Vijiayji Maharaj opens New Living Expo with remarks on “the real meaning of wellness” at 3 PM PCT today. He will present two instensive workshops over the weekend. Environmental Activist/Educator Jessica Jane Robinson brings Earth Day to New Living Expo through her environmental Superhero character Resilience.

SAN RAFAEL, CA, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Living Expo, one of the country’s premier events for natural health, mindfulness, and conscious living, will open today with a special opening address by Indian monk Dr. Vasanth Vijiayji Maharaj focused on “the real meaning of wellness” at 3 PM PCT today during the Expo’s Opening Ceremony. The event runs at the Marin Center in San Rafael through Sunday evening.

Dr. Vasanth Vijajji Maharaj, who is from Krishnagiri, India, is known as an international ambassador of peace and a preacher of love, unity and universal brotherhood. His vision and philosophy seek to provide practical solutions to burning issues around the world and has been instrumental in inspiring millions of lives towards peaceful living, not only at regional and national levels, but also internationally. He was named a 2015 Public Peace Prize Laureate in the Internationally-reputed Peacemaker category (https://publicpeaceprize.org/dr-vasanth-vijaji-maharaj/

), and was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2011.

“We are honored to have His Holiness as our special guest this year and can’t imagine a better way to open the event today,” says longtime Executive Producer Ken Kaufman. “He is a legend and a hero in India and known all over the world for his work in the peace and natural health movements.”

Dr. Vasanth Vijajji Maharaj has won numerous awards and organized many large peace events; in 2008, he organized the Millennium Development Goal of the United Nations & the World Peace Festival in Leicester, England, and presided over the simultaneous lighting of 66,840 candles signifying the world population along with the additional lighting of 195 different colored candles to represent all countries around the world. This candle-lighting ceremony was recognized by the Guinness as a world record. He also will present in depth workshops on Saturday (12:30pm) and Sunday (7:44pm). For details go to https://newlivingexpo.com/schedule/.

The event also celebrates Earth Day weekend with special presenters such as environmental educator and performance artist Jessica Jane Robinson (https://newlivingexpo.com/sessions/jessica-robinson-earth-warrior-carbon-calculator-why-zero-waste-2/). Robinson created the graphic novel character Resilience and has written two books to date, and also does special environmental education work in full character (as Resilience) in numerous schools in California and Colorado (https://www.resiliencebirthright.com).

“After you find internal mind, body, soul, health and balance in your life, I want to help you learn how help create a healthier community by living a zero waste lifestyle,” says Robinson. “My online carbon calculator makes it easy to track your behavior and slowly get accustomed to lifestyle changes without going cold turkey.”

New Living Expo returns to Marin Center April 19-21 for a second consecutive year after eight years in San Mateo, and almost three decades at the Concourse Exhibition Center in San Francisco (for the first 15 years as Whole Life Expo starting in 1987).

“We’ve been working for years to move beyond the early ‘new age’ phase in the 80s to the era of ‘conscious living’ we’re now in,” says event founder and longtime producer Ken Kaufman of Novato, California. “What began as a California-based movement of personal spiritual exploration has grown into a heightened commitment to community and sustainable values.”

The event has always featured a large and diverse exhibit floor featuring everything from a virtual yoga studio offering the latest Qigong techniques, a Body Work Pavilion offering almost every available type of massage and body therapy available today, a large onsite Bookstore showcasing the large number of authors who speak at the event each year, and an outdoor Natural Food Pavilion featuring dining and sampling.

One of this year’s authors and a very frequent participant in past events is relationship expert John Gray, well known for the bestseller Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus.

“I have attended and given talks at New Living Expo for years,” says Gray. “It is fun, stimulating, and guaranteed to expand your experience and wisdom of life. I always learn something new and helpful. There is a special community spirit about the events and a genuine commitment to personal growth as well as improving relationships and the world around us.”

Grammy-nominated recording artist, author and sound healing expert Steven Halpern is another longtime participant who is presenting a lecture this year.

“I’ve presented lectures and workshops at most every expo since they began,” he says. “These events do more than just share breakthroughs in healing and well-being for ourselves. We gain a broader perspective on our society, and how to create a more harmonious world for all of us. For me, every weekend expo is like a pop-up holistic university. Attendees get to see and meet each other in a way that doesn’t happen at a concert or other media event. Every year, the audience gets more and more racially and socio-economically diverse, which I can attest to both in my own presentations and as I walk the exhibit floor and lecture halls. The ripples in the field extend far beyond the event, and I look forward to the expo every year.”

The bookstore is booked solid with author signings all weekend. The event also features DIY panels, 120+ special exhibits, Yoga classes, QiGong demos, Outdoor Music Stage, and natural food sampling and dining in the Outdoor Food Pavilion. For more information on all aspects of the event schedule and tickets, go to www.newlivingexpo.com, or call 415-382-8300.