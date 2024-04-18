Club CMO and Entertainment Marketing Agency FlyteVu Join Forces to Entertain, Educate and Enlighten Top Marketers About the Power of Pop Culture to Audiences

First-ever collaboration for Club CMO will introduce members to exclusive experiences with the most influential forces in pop culture at today’s most sought-after moments

Nashville, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlyteVu, a full-service entertainment marketing agency, and Club CMO, an exclusive community of over 1,500 CMOs across 30 cities around the world, today announced a new partnership bringing members exclusive experiences, first-look opportunities and direct connections with the most influential forces in pop culture.

“Offering meaningful opportunities for our members to explore and experience the power of brand marketing firsthand is a key element of our mission,” says Nerissa Sardi, Club CMO Executive Director. “We aim to provide opportunities to expose them to new, inspiring ideas they can bring back to their own organizations. Partnering with FlyteVu enables our global community to gain that exposure to innovative experiences and influencer marketing opportunities from those at the leading edge.”

In 2024, advertisers will spend $5.89 billion on influencer marketing, a 14.7% increase YoY, according to EMARKETER’s July 2023 forecast, which excludes paid media. U.S. influencer marketing spend grew more than three times faster than social ad spending in 2023, and it will remain ahead through 2025, according to a July 2023 EMARKETER forecast. CMOs play a key role in this spend decision and must be up to speed on its value.

Founded in 2015 and based in Nashville, FlyteVu is an award-winning entertainment marketing agency that has developed and executed marketing strategies for today’s leading brands by leveraging the power of pop culture. FlyteVu has garnered an impressive roster of project and retainer-based clients including American Red Cross, Ashley, Barefoot Wine, Barefaced, Bumble, Carter's, David’s Bridal, Cracker Barrel, Drybar, Enterprise, Ice Barrel, Journeys, Jack Daniel’s, Luxco, Moët Hennessy, Norwegian Cruise Line, Sheppard Pratt, Skin Pharm, Spotify, St. Louis CITY Soccer Club, Tennessee Tourism via VMLY&R, Tractor Supply Company, Under Armour, UPS, Vanderbilt Health, Victoria’s Secret PINK and many others. FlyteVu is recognized in the industry for developing “firsts” in marketing history, including Bumble’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial and “The Ball is in Her Court” campaign featuring Serena Williams, the first majority female-led creative team in Super Bowl history.

As the esteemed member-based marketing executive organization celebrates its 15th year and continues to expand its global footprint, Club CMO’s commitment to creating an authentic, no-sales environment for marketing executives to come together and discuss ideas and share solutions has never wavered. As a result, every day, CMOs around the world connect with one another, learn, refocus, re-energize and transform the world of marketing – one genuine connection at a time. Access to programs like the one FlyteVu is providing is key.

Through this exclusive partnership with Club CMO, FlyteVu will create entertainment experiences at leading sports, music, and pop culture events taking members “backstage” for an up-close look at the reach, audience, and fandom that today’s most trending moments and experiences offer. FlyteVu will:

Host member dinners and backstage/VIP access at top sporting events and music concerts in markets with local Club CMO Chapters

Build virtual sessions inviting members behind the curtain to better understand the most requested topics in pop culture and entertainment marketing including various Talent/IP contract structures, music licensing, influencers, performance marketing, music and AI

Curate panels and performances at Club CMO events including Clubhouse events (the organization’s pop-up events) and its multi-day annual CMO Summits

This May, FlyteVu and Club CMO will host a three-day VIP experience for 10 to 12 members at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas. The exclusive itinerary will include: entry to the invite-only ACM Lifting Lives Tee-Off golf skills tournament offering members the chance to mix and mingle with other CMOs in addition to leading partner brands of the ACM, record labels, and music artists; a private brunch and fireside chat with ACM executives on the topic of leveraging the power of Country Music for your brand with a special guest performance; and a red carpet experience, VIP floor seats, and access to the official VIP-only ACM Awards After-Party.

“We are excited to formalize a partnership with Club CMO to bring our industry expertise and knowledge to CMOs in various industries. The pop culture landscape shifts daily, even hourly, making it difficult for CMOs to keep up with trends, platforms, networks and the most relevant voice in culture,” said Laura Hutfless, Co-Founder of FlyteVu. “We look forward to becoming the trusted resource for CMOs in the club who are looking to increase relevancy, drive sales and grow brand awareness through pop culture voices and alignments.”

To learn more about FlyteVu, visit www.flytevu.com and to inquire about memberships to Club CMO, visit www.club-cmo.com. FlyteVu clients will receive preferred rates to Club CMO memberships.

About FlyteVu

FlyteVu is a Nashville-based full-service entertainment marketing agency founded in 2015 that connects brands to consumers through the power of pop culture and purpose. FlyteVu was named to Inc. 5000’s 2022 List of ‘Fastest Growing Private Companies in America’, Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies List for 2021 ranked in the top 75, Chief Marketer’s Top 200 Marketing Agencies List for from 2021 through 2023, Chief Marketer PRO Award Winner for 2022 and Nashville Business Journal’s 2021 Largest Advertising Agencies List. FlyteVu’s campaigns have collectively earned multiple awards including three Gold, one silver, and three Bronze Clio Awards, Shorty Impact Award, Shorty Social Good Award, an Emmy Award, a GRAMMY Award, Davey Awards, and were named to the Cannes Lions Shortlist. To learn more about FlyteVu, visit www.flytevu.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @flytevu.

About Club CMO

Club CMO is an exclusive member organization that brings together Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and other senior marketing executives for networking, knowledge-sharing and professional development. Through a peer-led, no-selling environment the Club provides exclusive access for marketing leaders to connect, exchange ideas and stay updated on industry trends and common challenges. Members connect in-person at local dinners, informal get-togethers and VIP experiences; at industry Clubhouses and engaging annual Summits, and virtually through a private virtual platform where CMOs discuss challenges and share best practice, and cultivate career-shaping opportunities in the field of marketing. Originally founded by Pete Krainik in 2015 as The CMO Club, the organization maintains the goal of creating an authentic, no-sales environment for marketing executives to come together and discuss ideas and share solutions. The community has since become a global organization with members across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Brittany Rashkin FlyteVu 615-921-8730 brittany.rashkin@flytevu.com Lana McGilvray Purpose Worldwide for Club CMO 512-970-8310 lana@purposenorthamerica.com