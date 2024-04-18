Official Media Statement: Drowning at Canyon Lake

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

4/18/24, 10:30 a.m.: Texas Game Wardens, including the Underwater Search and Recovery Team, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marine Unit and Canyon Lake Fire and EMS are continuing search recovery operations for 19-year-old Roiner Alejandro Rojas Pereira at Canyon Lake.

Additionally, the Texas Game Warden Aviation Unit flew the search area in a helicopter and a game warden Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program operator flew the area with a drone to lend additional support to marine and ground crews.

The search is still ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

4/15/24, 11:00 a.m.: Search and recovery operations for a missing person are being conducted on Canyon Lake by Texas Game Wardens, Hays County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, Comal County Game Wardens were notified by Comal County Sheriff’s Office regarding a missing a 19-year-old male, Roiner Alejandro Rojas Pereira. According to witnesses Pereira was separated from the inflatable tube he was on, went under water and did not immediately resurface. The search is still ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.