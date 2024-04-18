DOH News Release – PFAS Detected in Maui Business Park System

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 17, 2024 24-047

PFAS Detected in Maui Business Park System

HONOLULU –PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) have been detected in water samples collected at the Wai‘ele Wells 1 and 2 Chlorinator, Maui Business Park water system (Public Water System HI0000261, owned by Maui Business Park Phase II Association) in Kahului of the island of Maui. This water system is non-transient and non-community, and primarily serves approximately 64 businesses. The water system has notified the affected businesses.

The detection of PFAS at the Maui Business Park water system was reported in the lab report dated February 20, 2024, and was confirmed in the lab report dated March 27, 2024. The water system notified the Department of Health (DOH) of the initial detection of PFAS through an email on April 3, 2024. The detected PFAS level is below the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for PFOA. The EPA currently does not have established MCLs and a Hazard Index for PFHpA, PFHxA, PFPeA, and PFBA.

PFAS Chemical PFAS Chemical Abbreviation Detected levels (ng/L) 1 MCL (ng/L) 1 Perfluorooctanoic Acid PFOA 2.2 4.0 Perfluoroheptanoic Acid PFHpA 2.0-2.2 NA Perfluorohexanoic Acid PFHxA 2.8 NA Perfluoropentanoic Acid PFPeA 4.1 NA Perfluorobutanoic Acid PFBA 3.3 NA

1 ng/L = nanogram per liter = parts per trillion (ppt)

According to the EPA, PFAS, which have been used since the 1940s, are fluorinated organic chemicals that have been used extensively in consumer products such as carpets, clothing, fabrics for furniture, paper packaging for food, and other materials (e.g., cookware) designed to be waterproof, stain-resistant, or non-stick. They are also a component of fire-fighting foam and have many industrial uses.

For more information on PFAS, please see https://www.epa.gov/pfas or https://health.hawaii.gov/pfas. Users may also contact their water purveyor.

For more information regarding the EPA’s final National Primary Drinking Water Regulation (NPDWR) for six PFAS, please see https://www.epa.gov/sdwa/and-polyfluoroalkyl-substances-pfas.

This press release is issued in accordance with Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS) Section 340E-24(b).

Acronyms and Definitions

DOH – Hawaiʻi Department of Health, responsible for regulation and oversight of impacts to the environment and health of the people in Hawaiʻi. This includes regulated drinking water systems.

EPA – United States Environmental Protection Agency responsible for the protection of human health and the environment on a national level.

HRS – Hawaii Revised Statutes are laws enacted by the Hawaiʻi State legislature.

MCL – Maximum Contaminant Level, set by EPA, is the highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water.

PFAS – Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl substances, fluorinated organic chemicals that have been used extensively since the 1940s.

# # #

Media Contact:

Shawn Hamamoto

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 808-586-4407