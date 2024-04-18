Hole in the Wall Drywall Repair Adds New Franchise Location to Florida

Hole in the Wall Drywall Repair

Hole in the Wall Drywall Repair

New Hole in the Wall Drywall Repair franchisee Ron Kimraj will serve The Villages community within Florida, including Leesburg, Tavares, and Lady Lake. Franchise partner Ron Kimraj with CEO and Founder Bill DeMent and COO James Groves.

The company is gaining momentum in expansion efforts within the Southeast, bringing its second franchise to Florida this month.

We set out to provide top tier training that distinguishes us in the field by equipping our franchisees with the proprietary tools for success and expansion...” — James Groves, COO of Hole in the Wall Drywall Repair

THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida-based franchise Hole in the Wall Drywall Repair has just announced its second franchise location, landing in The Villages community within Florida, including cities of Leesburg, Tavares, and Lady Lake. The unit is owned by franchise partner Ron Kimraj, operating under the name Hole in the Wall Drywall Repair of The Villages.“The completion of our second franchise sale, especially to a driven partner like Ron Kimraj for The Villages, fills us with immense pride and optimism,” stated James Groves, Hole in the Wall’s Chief Operating Officer.Kimraj hails from decades of professional experience, which includes ownership of his Pillar to Post home inspection business as well as a background in telecommunications. The franchisee echoes the sentiment of Hole in Wall, bringing a passion for community service, customer satisfaction, and meticulous excellence to The Villages’ location.“This step not only validates the strength and appeal of our business model but also propels us forward in our mission to redefine drywall repair services across the nation,” added Groves.In addition to the latest The Villages territory, the drywall repair franchise can currently be found within Polk, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties and the Cocoa Space Coast, stretching from Cocoa Beach to Merritt Island. As Hole in the Wall propels expansion efforts, it has set sights on the Southeast.“With our foundation now firmly established in Orlando, Polk County and The Villages in Florida, we are eagerly looking to expand our presence,” commented Groves. “We believe there's tremendous potential for Hole in the Wall Drywall Repair throughout Florida and the southeast region of the US as well as Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston, Texas, and Georgia. Recently we have been focusing on Miami and the surrounding areas in South Florida as well.”Franchise partners can expect more than just a well-established business blueprint and effective systems — the drywall repair franchise is also keen on training its franchise partners through its comprehensive training program, School of Rock Drywall Academy.“We set out to provide top tier training that distinguishes us in the field by equipping our franchisees with the proprietary tools for success and expansion, all delivered within an accessible and engaging framework,” Groves added. “With the training proved at our Orlando headquarters, the on-site training the franchise locations and the online training portal, we're committed to building a robust base for our partners; one that empowers them with the confidence and expertise necessary for a flourishing business...and it is the School of Rock Academy that transforms this commitment into reality.”Hole in the Wall Drywall Repair is now accepting applications for franchise partners. Visit www.holeinthewallfranchising.com to learn more information.About Hole in the Wall Drywall RepairHole in the Wall is a premier provider of drywall repair services built upon an unwavering commitment to quality, efficiency, and unparalleled customer service. The company specializes in wall and ceiling drywall repair due to damage caused by accidents, wear and tear, water leaks, or flooding. Reach out to the team to learn more about its services by visiting www.holeinthewall.com . Franchising information can be found at www.holeinthewallfranchising.com

Hole in the Wall - Now Franchising