Resource Roundup: Wildfire Preparedness in Your Community

Each year, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) hosts a campaign for Wildfire Community Preparedness Day on the first Saturday in May. This year, it falls on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. While this work is important to think about year-round, having an organized springtime push can really get projects moving forward – from individual household prep to city-wide initiatives.

Below is a curated list of wildfire preparedness resources from our blog archive. Dive deep into each one for inspiration, reminders, and motivation towards your wildfire preparedness goals!

#MakeAKitMonday: Facilitating Emergency Preparedness What are the key components of a “go-bag”? And how do you make the process of emergency preparedness a bit less daunting? Get answers to these questions and more in this blog, written the year after Washington State’s worst wildfire season on record.

Five Useful Apps for Wildfire Readiness Our phones and other devices can be a critical resource for information during a wildfire event or other emergency. There are a ton of apps out there to keep people informed – here are a few that offer wildfire-specific updates.

What other wildfire preparedness resources do you find helpful? Share them in the comments!

