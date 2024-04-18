Pindel Global Precision Establishes Board, former MMAC President Tim Sheehy Joins as Lead Advisor
ISO 9001; AS9100D; ITAR certifications
Sheehy brings extensive experience and networks to support the company's growth and to promote its innovative workforce development initiative.
I am honored to join Pindel Global Precision's Board of Advisors and to play a part in its innovative approach to workforce development and manufacturing excellence.”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pindel Global Precision, a pioneer in the field of advanced manufacturing and precision machining, announced the appointment of Tim Sheehy, former President of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), as the lead of its Board of Advisors. Sheehy brings 31 years of leadership experience, a depth of knowledge in the dynamics of successful boards and the intricate workings of private companies to the new Pindel Advisory board.
— Tim Sheehy, Lead Advisor
Bill Berrien, CEO of Pindel Global Precision noted “serving on the MMAC board, I have grown to admire his vision and commitment to execution, all of which will add value as Pindel navigates a critical juncture in its growth. Tim has a vast network of relationships that will be instrumental in recruiting top-tier advisors for Pindel Global Precision. The Advisory board will sharpen our commitment to implementing practices that best serve our customers.”
Pindel Global Precision has distinguished itself through a novel workforce development initiative designed to elevate the manufacturing, quality, industrial maintenance, and data science skills of its workforce. It strategically engages external training opportunities while innovating new ones to meet the evolving needs of the industry. Employees who participate in this “forward skilling” program have experienced substantial wage growth as they foster a rewarding career in manufacturing.
Pindel’s goal is to leverage their experience in workforce development to drive a competitive manufacturing sector both regionally and statewide. Mr. Sheehy's extensive connections will help expand this program with other manufacturing partners across the region and state. "I am honored to join Pindel Global Precision and to play a part in its innovative approach to workforce development and manufacturing excellence," said Tim Sheehy.
About Pindel Global Precision
Pindel Global Precision, established in 1947 is now a dynamic, veteran-owned advanced manufacturing company, specializing in delivering custom, precision-machined components and assemblies worldwide. The company boasts a rich history of innovation, from multi-spindle screw machining through advanced technologies like CNC machining, highly automated robotic work cells, and data-driven decision-making systems. Pindel has expanded its capabilities through a state-of-the-art facility to house its headquarters and advanced manufacturing CNC operations. The company's commitment to quality, efficiency, and continuous improvement, makes it a trusted partner in the precision machining of medium to high volume production across diverse industries. For more information, visit www.pindel.com.
Bill Berrien, CEO
Pindel Global Precision
+1 262-786-2550
billb@pindel.com