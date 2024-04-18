Industrial Burner Market Size is projected to reach USD 9.85 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6%: Straits Research

According to Straits Research, “The global industrial burner market size was valued at USD 5.83 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.85 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2023-2031.”

New York, United States, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial burners generate and control flames for heat-intensive operations such as heating, drying, and chemical reactions. Industrial furnaces, boilers, ovens, and heating systems all rely on these burners. Industrial burners of various sorts and configurations are available to handle various fuels and unique industrial requirements.

The rising demand for industrial burners in various applications, such as heat exchangers, hot water boilers, steam boilers, and some process applications, is expected to impact the industrial burner market share. Demand is also driven by the increased use of industrial burners on heavy-duty boilers, which can overcome high combustion chamber resistances. Furthermore, the increased need for good, trustworthy, more efficient, low-emission industrial heating devices by equipment purchasers and machinery producers is tied to the expanding demand for industrial heating devices for diverse purposes.

Stringent Emission Regulation Accelerates the Market Growth



Industrial operations are affected by local emission requirements. The EU has strict emission requirements for industrial processes and combustion equipment like burners. The Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) limits emissions for various pollutants and is one of the most prominent restrictions. The EU prohibited industrial combustion-emitted NOx, SOx, dust, and other pollutants. NOx emissions were limited to 200 mg/Nm3 for large combustion facilities. Standards for emissions are not limited to Europe. To reduce environmental impact, industrial emissions standards have increased worldwide. China's "Ultra-low Emissions" plan reduces industrial pollutants like combustion.

Many companies adapt outdated burners to fulfill pollution limits. Retrofitting may involve replacing obsolete equipment with cleaner, more efficient systems or adding emission control. Energy efficiency often increases with pollution compliance. Optimization of combustion burners reduces fuel use and pollution. Increasing environmental concerns and regional emission regulations affect the industrial burners market trend.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/industrial-burner-market/request-sample

Renewable and Alternative Fuels Creates Tremendous Opportunities

A biomass power plant strives to cut its fossil fuel use to meet renewable energy criteria and reduce its carbon footprint. It chose to invest in industrial burners capable of burning biomass fuel efficiently. Biomass and Biogas from wood, crop residues, and organic waste provide sustainable energy. These can replace Fuel in industrial burners. The biomass and biogas industries are growing worldwide. According to IRENA, global biomass power capacity reached 126 gigatonnes (GW) in 2019, with 12 GW predicted in 2020. Industrial biomass and biogas utilization is rising.

Additionally, hydrogen production and consumption are rising. The EU Commission aims to install 40 GW of hydrogen electrolyzers by 2030. Environmental laws and carbon prices encourage enterprises to use greener fuels. Carbon pricing and emissions trading are being implemented worldwide by governments and regulators. The EU ETS prices carbon emissions, encouraging industries to use low-carbon fuels.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide market. Fast industrialization, population expansion, rising power consumption, and cheap labor costs are expected to promote the region's industry growth over the projection period. Improved technology, greater electricity usage, and more regional firms drive market demand.

Additionally, the Japanese automobile, electronics, and chemical industries are increasing, requiring more high-temperature industrial burners. The Japanese government has strict environmental laws. It encourages utilizing advanced burners that cut emissions and boost energy efficiency. Energy conservation and environmental measures are heavily encouraged in Japan. To accomplish these aims, industrial burners must be more Fuel efficient and emit less. Due to its limited energy supplies, Japan has long promoted energy efficiency. Renewable and sustainable industrial fuels are becoming more popular as Japan reduces its fossil fuel use.

North America will comprise a large percentage of the worldwide market. The North American industrial burners market is rising due to investments in mining, LNG, chemicals, and other industries and local manufacturing. US regulatory standards have improved burner designs and performance, driving manufacturers to make low-emission, high-efficiency industrial burners. US consumption would also rise as electricity generation and metals and mining industries grew.

Furthermore, the U.S. market for high-temperature industrial burners has grown significantly in recent years. Industry growth, manufacturing expansion, and energy-efficient burner demand have driven market growth. The U.S. has abundant and affordable natural gas due to a shale gas boom. High-temperature industrial burners prefer natural gas for its minimal emissions and affordability. With low-cost natural gas, many industries favor gas-fired burners over older fuel options, expanding the industry.

Key Highlights

The subtypes include Regenerative Burner, High-Velocity Burner, Thermal Radiation, Radiant Burner, Customized (Burner Boiler), Flat Flame Burner, and Line Burner. Regenerative Burner controls the majority of the market.



The market is divided into three segments depending on fuel type: oil-based, gas-based, and dual Fuel. Dual Fuel is the market's largest contributor.

The market is divided into Monoblock and Duoblock segments based on automation. Monoblock controls the majority of the market.

The market is divided into two segments based on operational Temperature: high Temperature (>1,400°F) and low Temperature (1,400°F). High Temperatures (>1,400°F) account for the majority of the market.

By application, the section can be divided into Boilers, Furnace/Ovens/Kilns, and Air Heating/Drying. The primary source of revenue in the market is boilers.

The end-use industry segments the market into Food and Beverage, Power Generation, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Metals and Mining, and Automotive. Power generation had an impact on market growth.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of % over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global industrial burner market are Ariston Group N. V., Alzeta Corporation, Andritz Group, Selas Heat Technology Company, Baltur S.P.A., Bloom Engineering, Fives, Honeywell International Inc., Nibe Group, Oilon Group OY, Oxilon Pvt Ltd, Riello S. P. A., Weishaupt, Ebico, and Zeeco.

Market News

In October 2023, ANDRITZ's plant will convert date palm waste into fiberboard.

In September 2023, Baltur offered its customers Biogas/Syngas burners to create heat and hot water. The company has recently developed a range of medium-power Gas/Biogas multi-fuel burners with power ratings ranging from 800 to 3600 kW for industrial applications where Biogas is the predominant Fuel.

Global Industrial Burner Market: Segmentation

By Type

Regenerative Burner

High-Velocity Burner

Thermal Radiation

Radiant Burner

Customized (Burner Boiler)

Flat Flame Burner

Line Burner

Others

By Fuel Type

Oil-based

Gas-based

Dual Fuel

By Automation

Monoblock

Duoblock

By Operating Temperature

High Temperature (>1,400°F)

Low Temperature (<1,400°F)

By Application

Boilers

Furnace/Ovens/Kiln

Air Heating/Drying

Others

By End-Use Industry

Food and Beverages

Power Generation

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Metals and Mining

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/industrial-burner-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter