Attorney General Bonta Visits Affordable Housing Development in Oakland, Touts DOJ Actions to House Californians

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today visited Casa Sueños (“House of Dreams”) in the Fruitvale neighborhood of Oakland. Casa Sueños is the latest addition of affordable housing to the Fruitvale Transit Village, a transit-oriented development that includes retail spaces and offices. Built in partnership by Bridge Housing and The Unity Council, Casa Sueños will provide 181 units of affordable housing for working families and essential workers, including 46 supportive housing units for chronically homeless individuals. The Unity Council is a non-profit organization committed to social equity and fostering positive change in the East Bay. In addition, Attorney General Bonta took part in a hard-hat tour of Juntos Fruitvale, a planned cultural hub for community, entrepreneurs, and local businesses. At a press conference with leadership from The Unity Council and small business owners, Attorney General Bonta also acknowledged Fair Housing Month, which is celebrated every April, and underscored some of the actions taken by the California Department of Justice to protect renters and uphold state laws that encourage new affordable and permanent supportive housing near jobs and transit.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: The housing crisis we are facing in California is serious. My Housing Justice Team has been laser-focused on tackling this important issue, and collaborating with organizations like The Unity Council is a critical part of our efforts,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I want to thank CEO Chris Iglesias and his team for hosting me, for housing our fellow neighbors, and for helping to bring positive change to Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood. As the People’s Attorney, I’m committed to ensuring that we make even more progress on the housing front.”

"At The Unity Council, we believe investing in placed-based affordable housing isn't just about providing shelter; it's about cultivating the roots of a thriving vibrant community,” said The Unity Council CEO Chris Iglesias. “It's the cornerstone of stability, the foundation upon which dreams can be built, and the beacon of hope for generations to come in East Oakland.”

Attorney General Bonta announced the creation of the Housing Justice Team on November 3, 2021 to advance housing access, affordability, and equity in California. Since then, the Housing Justice Team has, among other things:

Filed a lawsuit against the City of Elk Grove over its failure to approve a housing proposal that would create 66 apartments for lower-income households at risk of homelessness. The lawsuit is ongoing.

Secured a settlement with the City of Fullerton that will allow the development of 13,209 new homes, including 5,187 homes for low and very low-income households.

Secured a settlement with Invitation Homes to resolve allegations that the company violated the California Tenant Protection Act and California’s price-gouging law by unlawfully increasing rents on approximately 1,900 homes.

Supported the City of Eureka in its efforts to plan for affordable, climate-friendly housing in city-owned, downtown parking lots.

Defended the constitutionality of Project Homekey in support of San Mateo County.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit DOJ’s Housing Portal and HCD’s website for more resources and information aimed at supporting access to housing.