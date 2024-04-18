UTR Sports and Arizona Athletic Grounds Forge a Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Establish a Major Epicenter for Pickleball

UTR Sports will become the official technology partner and provide leadership for all pickleball operations at AAG.

Palo Alto, CA, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTR Sports announces a strategic partnership with Arizona Athletic Grounds (AAG), the USA’s premier sports and entertainment complex. As part of the agreement, UTR Sports will become the official technology partner for AAG and provide leadership for all of its pickleball operations.

UTR Sports is the technology, software, and rating/rankings partner for both USA Pickleball and the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) for their tournaments, leagues, and recreational activities. All pickleball play at AAG will be powered by the UTR Pickleball (UTR-P) Rating and UTR Sports’ innovative software.

Arizona Athletic Grounds, based in Mesa, AZ, delivers an unmatched experience with more than 40 pickleball courts, including four with spectator stands, and a main stadium that seats 2,500. UTR Sports will provide strategic and tactical oversight, including best practice programming, management, and business development, along with its world-renowned technology and software. UTR Sports will further facilitate the development of AAG into a top destination for pickleball and a marquee national home for events for all players and professionals.

“UTR Sports is excited to partner with the Arizona Athletic Grounds professional ownership group, and together, we will build this incredible venue into a premier pickleball destination,” said Mark Leschly, Chairman and CEO of UTR Sports.

Known for the ability to connect, engage, and grow racquet sports communities, UTR Sports will collaborate with AAG to establish a wide variety of experiences and programming at the venue, including adult and junior tournaments, camps, leagues, clinics, corporate events, elite and professional player development, and recreational play.

“Partnering with UTR Sports furthers our mission of establishing AAG as the USA’s premier sports and entertainment complex,” said Mike Burke, President of Arizona Athletic Grounds. “We look forward to growing AAG’s pickleball complex into a national hub for premier events. Working with UTR Sports’ technology platform, we continue to make further investments into best-in-class people and infrastructure.”

Arizona Athletic Grounds recently welcomed players of all ages and levels for the USA Pickleball Golden Ticket event on April 3-7. Players will return November 10-17, 2024, for the USA Pickleball Nationals, one of the largest pickleball tournaments in the world. Last year’s USA Pickleball Nationals hosted a record 3,500 players in Dallas, TX.

UTR Sports continues to elevate and unify the sport with its innovative technology and software, combined with collaborations with leaders in the sport.

About UTR Sports

The mission of UTR Sports is to connect and grow the sports of tennis and pickleball with accurate global ratings, innovative events, and a global community centered around level-based play. The UTR Sports Platform is anchored by our patented ratings technology. UTR Sports provides the technology tools and solutions relevant and valuable to players, coaches, and organizers. UTR Sports is also the official ratings/ranking and technology partner of USA Pickleball and the Association of Pickleball Players (APP).

Launched in 2023, the UTR-P Rating provides the most accurate measurement of a player’s current skill level based on match results. Upon registration on the UTR Sports platform, players without match data will receive a provisional rating from P1-P5 based on a completed questionnaire. Once match scores are posted, the provisional rating converts to a numeric rating from 1-10.0. Register for free and learn more about the UTR-P Rating here.

About Arizona Athletic Grounds

AAG is one of the largest youth-oriented sports and entertainment facilities in North America. The Mesa, Arizona facility serves millions of visitors per year, providing athletic and special events programming. The website www.azgrounds.com / @azgrounds are the new landing pages for information. For additional information on rentals, sponsorship, or event programming at AAG, please reach out to the AAG team at info@azgrounds.com.

Ben Makarenko UTR Sports bmakarenko@universaltennis.com