CareMetx Acquires PX Technology to Reshape Patient Access to Specialty Medications and Drive Efficiency Across Healthcare Ecosystem

Acquisition combines CareMetx’s high-touch patient support services with PX Technology’s advanced digital access solutions, streamlining the journey from initiation to adherence.

Bethesda, MD and Plano, TX, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, a leading technology-enabled hub services platform facilitating patient access to specialty medications, today announced it has acquired PX Technology, a pioneer in digitizing healthcare processes. Through the acquisition, CareMetx aims to reshape the landscape of specialty medication access and transform patient care with the fusion of its comprehensive patient support services with PX Technology’s innovative digital access technologies and network, delivering synergies and transparency across the value chain to patients, providers, and manufacturers.

Founded in 2019, PX Technology leverages proprietary technology to connect patients, providers, and partners. PX Technology’s suite of digital solutions, including PX Connect, PX ePA, and PX Consent, support healthcare providers in tasks such as streamlining the patient enrollment process, offering purpose-built technology that integrates into existing native workflows and significantly reduces administrative burden. Over the past five years, CareMetx and PX Technology have closely partnered, piloting and improving methods to speed patient access to specialty therapies. With the addition of PX Technology’s innovative technology to CareMetx’s digital hub platform, the new combined business will aim to further address the complexities of obtaining specialty medications by enhancing the entire patient care journey, from prescription initiation to adherence in a seamless, efficient, and patient-centered process.

Jim Rowe, President and CEO of CareMetx, stated, "Our union with PX Technology follows years of close partnership and collaboration and marks a significant leap forward in CareMetx’s mission to dismantle the barriers that stand between patients and the essential therapies they need. By bringing together our strengths and shared values, we are uniquely positioned to drive greater efficiency in provider workflows while also ensuring that patients receive their treatments without unnecessary delay."

The acquisition also brings together CareMetx's expansive support services with PX Technology's extensive network, offering pharmaceutical companies unparalleled access and visibility into the practices of 1,300+ healthcare providers. This synergy is expected to enhance the connection between pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers, significantly improving the speed and transparency of the specialty medication delivery process. Providers will benefit from an enriched portfolio of accessible therapies, instant benefit verifications, and the opportunity for more same-day treatment decisions.

Michael Sullivan, CEO of PX Technology, continued, "Joining forces with CareMetx propels us towards a future where technological innovation and comprehensive provider and patient support converge to redefine healthcare delivery. Together, we are set to expand our impact, ensuring that navigating the healthcare system becomes easier and more provider- and patient-centric than ever before."

About CareMetx

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services platform facilitating patient access to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device manufacturers, CareMetx leverages digital eServices integrated in a cohesive platform to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data, and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands. Learn more at caremetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/caremetx-llc.

About PX Technology

PX Technology is a pioneer in digitizing healthcare processes to enhance patient access to therapies. With its flagship platform, PX Connect, the company simplifies the patient enrollment process for healthcare providers, offering a seamless solution that integrates into existing workflows. PX Technology's mission is to streamline the bridge between patients and their access to necessary treatments, focusing on efficiency, innovation, and the improvement of patient care through technology. For more information, visit their website at PX Technology.

