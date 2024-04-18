AGP World and Saurabh Shukla Celebrate the 8th Anniversary of "Ashvin Gidwani’s Barff (ICE)" on American Stage
A Hindi Gripping Thriller - Questioning Truth and Belief! Written, directed and performed by Renowned Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla.
It’s a thriller that excites and engages people throughout.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGP World, with esteemed writer-director-actor Saurabh Shukla, proudly celebrating the 8th Anniversary of the riveting theatrical production, "Ashvin Gidwani’s Barff (ICE)," as it tours across the United States. Commencing on the 18th of April and culminating on the 5th of May, the play promises to enthral audiences in various American cities.
— The New Indian Express
Set against the stunning backdrop of the picturesque Valley of Kashmir during the winter season, "Barff (ICE)" unfolds over the course of a single night.
The 110-minute multi-starrer story revolves around three individuals whose lives become entangled amidst a web of unsettling questions. Desperate parents of an ailing child and an unsuspecting doctor find themselves grappling with the concept of truth, prompting the audience to contemplate whether truth is a shared experience or a subjective perception. Does truth shape belief, or is belief responsible for constructing truth? Moreover, does truth exist in an objective form, or is it merely a manifestation of personal conviction?
Apart from Saurabh Shukla, this award-winning multi-faceted production has prodigious performances from some of the well-known Bollywood actors such as National award-winning actor Sunil Palwal and renowned Bollywood actor Aanchal Chauhan who play key roles in the play.
As the tour traverses through the cultural landscape of America, audiences can experience the thrill of "Ashvin Gidwani’s Barff (ICE)" in cities nationwide. The tour dates are from April 18th - May 5th and locations include St. Louis, Missouri; Kansas; San Jose, California; Houston, Texas; King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Ocala, Florida; Chicago, Illinois.
Following its American tour, "Ashvin Gidwani’s Barff (ICE)" will continue to mesmerize audiences in India. The play is set to grace the stage with 2 back to back shows at Thakorbhai Desai Hall in Ahmedabad on the 19th of May and 4 shows at Kamani Auditorium in Delhi on the 25th and 26th of May, offering Indian audiences an opportunity to immerse themselves in its rich tapestry of storytelling.
Looking ahead, "Ashvin Gidwani’s Barff (ICE)" is scheduled to captivate audiences in Dubai in June 2024, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences in the Middle East.
Speaking about the play, Saurabh Shukla, expresses "It’s truly remarkable to witness the enduring journey of 'Ashvin Gidwani’s Barff (ICE)' as we celebrate its 8th Anniversary. It has been incredibly rewarding, and I am thrilled to continue sharing this extraordinary production with audiences around the world.”
Commenting on the play, Ashvin Gidwani, renowned producer and founder of AGP World, expressed his excitement, saying, "We are honoured to present 'Barff (ICE),' a thrilling theatrical experience that challenges conventional notions of truth and belief. Saurabh Shukla's talent and expertise as a writer, director, and actor make this production a must-see for theatre enthusiasts seeking thought-provoking entertainment."
Bookings are available on BookMyShow. For further details, please visit:
https://linktr.ee/BookingAvailable
or contact: Priyanka Rani at +91 7666080875
Duration: 110 minutes (including 10 minute intervals)
Admission Age: 10 years old and above
About AGP World:
Our journey is defined by innovation and excellence, shaping the entertainment industry. We specialize in diverse IPs and projects, spanning live and digital formats, including theatre, experiential events, art, and talent management.
Key relationships with performers, staff, sponsors, stakeholders, and audiences are vital to our success. With a presence in 22 Indian cities and 12 countries globally, we've built strong connections with clients, talents, organizations, communities, and arts enthusiasts.
We aim to create and share art that inspires, educates, and entertains audiences worldwide.
Website: www.agpworld.com
For Artist interviews and PR enquiry please get in touch with Priyanka Rani at priya2@agpworld.com or call +91 7666080875
For Sponsorships & Bulk Bookings:
Ashvin Gidwani
Ashvin Gidwani Productions Pvt Ltd
+91 98206 21089
ashvin@agpworld.com
Ashvin Gidwani
Ashvin Gidwani Productions Pvt Ltd
+91 98206 21089
priya2@agpworld.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Ashvin Gidwani's Barff (ICE) | Show Trailer