Commercial Printing Market to Reach USD 622 Billion by 2031 Driven by Evolving Advertising Needs
Commercial Printing Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size:
The Commercial Printing Market is driven by the evolving advertising needs of enterprises and the continuous advancements in printing technologies. According to The SNS Insider report the value of Commercial Printing Market was USD 486.3 Billion in 2023, and it’s Projected to reach USD 622 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 3.12% over the forecast period (2024-2031).
Growing Demand for Personalized Marketing Materials
The increasing need for businesses to leverage targeted and personalized marketing strategies is Driving the demand for commercial printing services. Commercial printing companies are adopting digital printing technologies Such as variable data printing (VDP) to customize brochures, pamphlets, and other marketing materials. This allows businesses to messages to specific customer segments, leading to higher engagement and conversion rates. The proliferation of faster presses, innovative colour & toner technologies, and digital printing solutions is enhancing production capabilities and print quality. These advancements not only improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness for bulk printing but also counter the challenges posed by digital media. the rise of 3D printing technology opens doors for customized prototypes and products, potentially impacting the commercial printing landscape.
Top Companies Featured in Commercial Printing Market Report:
• Quad/Graphies Inc.
• Acme Printing
• Cenveo
• RR Donnelley
• Transcontinental Inc.
• LSC Communications US LLC.
• Gorham Printing Inc.
• Dai Nippon Printing
• The Magazine Printing Company
• Cimpress plc
• Siegwerk
• Toppan
The future of commercial printing holds promises with the exploration of interactive printing concepts. Imagine printed materials embedded with sensors that respond to touch or environmental conditions Technologies Such as conductive inks, RFID tags, and augmented reality can create engaging and interactive experiences for packaging, marketing materials, educational aids, and signage. Furthermore, the growing focus on sustainability is prompting a shift towards eco-friendly printing practices. This includes utilizing renewable energy sources, biodegradable materials, and vegetable-based inks to minimize waste and cater to environmentally conscious consumers.
Commercial Printing Market Segmentation as Follows:
By Technology
• Digital Printing
• Lithography Printing
• Flexographic
• Screen Printing
• Gravure Printing
• Others
The lithography holds the dominant share exceeding 40% due to its ability to deliver consistent high image quality, making it ideal for high-volume printing of static mailings Such as directories and advertisements. The digital printing, projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, is gaining traction due to its cost-effectiveness and flexibility for paper and packaging printing. The integration of AI and IoT technologies is anticipated to further Drive the segment's growth.
By Application
• Packaging
• Advertising
• Publishing
o Books
o Newspaper
o Magazines
o Others
The packaging segment accounts for the largest share Of more than 51%. This includes printing on labels, tags, and flexible packaging. The incorporation of digital technology is enhancing packaging print quality, further aided by the growing use of QR codes for accessing product information and promotions. Regulatory requirements for printing on pharmaceutical, cigarette, and alcoholic beverage packaging are also driving segment growth. The advertising segment is expected to witness promising growth fuelled by the continued demand for printed marketing materials.
Impact of Global Disruptions
The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and Results to price fluctuations for raw materials Such as paper and ink, impacting the commercial printing industry. The economic slowdowns can Reduce business activities and advertising expenditure, potentially affecting the demand for printed materials. However, the long-term outlook for the commercial printing market remains positive, driven by the growth factors.
Key Regional Developments
North America held a significant share in the commercial printing market in 2023, exceeding 30% of the global revenue. The presence of major players Such as Quad/Graphics Inc., Acme Printing, Cenveo, and RR Donnelley further reinforces the region's leadership position. The U.S. commercial printing market, driven by factors Such as the adoption of digital printing technologies, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
Recent Developments in the Commercial Printing Market
• June 2022: Toppan unveiled a light-responsive hologram displaying text and images, facilitating verification without specialized equipment.
• May 2022: Siegwerk introduced SICURA Litho Pack ECO, a UV offset ink containing over 40% renewable and bio-based components, potentially exceeding the average bio-renewable content in UV inks.
• June 2023: TC Transcontinental Printing invested USD 15 million to expand its book printing facility in Quebec, aiming to meet the growing demand in North America.
• December 2022: Canva partnered with Creatively to provide resources and opportunities for creative professionals, signifying a significant step towards supporting the creative industry.
Key Takeaways from the Commercial Printing Market Study
• The report highlights the evolving trends in the commercial printing industry, including the rising demand for personalized marketing materials and the adoption of sustainable printing practices.
• The study highlights the increasing focus on eco-friendly solutions within the commercial printing industry. This includes the use of renewable energy sources, biodegradable materials, and vegetable-based inks, catering to environmentally conscious businesses and consumers.
• The report provides insights into the dominance of lithography in printing technology and the promising growth potential of digital printing. It also identifies the packaging segment as the leader in application, driven by factors Such as digital integration and regulatory requirements.
