Cooperation with Việt Nam among EU’s priorities in Indo-Pacific: official

VIETNAM, April 18 - BRUSSELS — The Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium- the Vietnamese Delegation to the European Union (EU) held a meeting with the Asia-Oceania Working Party (COASI) of the EU Council on Wednesday to update the latter on the country’s socio-economic situation and foreign policy and suggest cooperation areas to be promoted.

The event took place ahead of a visit to Việt Nam by a COASI delegation from April 24 to 26.

Ambassador Nguyễn Văn Thảo affirmed that Việt Nam attaches importance to the role of and its relations with the EU amid the highly volatile regional and international situation.

The two sides share many common concerns in such fields as trade, investment, climate change, green transition, international law adherence, and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, he noted, considering these as potential areas for them to consider enhancing cooperation in the time ahead.

Việt Nam and the EU have secured a foundation of long-term and comprehensive relations. The Southeast Asian country also boasts sound relations and traditional friendship with EU member states. After the trying times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and facing global and regional challenges, it’s now a good time for them to strengthen connections, he added.

Thảo expressed his belief that the COASI delegation’s visit will help build up mutual understanding to further intensify the Việt Nam-EU links.

COASI Chairman Michal Safianick said the COASI delegation coming to Việt Nam will gather about 30 members, including representatives of 27 EU member states, the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the European Council.

The first trip of COASI to Southeast Asia aims to learn more about Việt Nam and the region and seek opportunities for boosting Việt Nam's cooperation with the EU as well as the bloc’s members.

The cooperation with Việt Nam is one of the EU’s priorities in the Indo-Pacific region, he said, adding that Việt Nam and Indonesia are the destinations of the COASI delegation’s visit given their importance and roles in the region.

Safianick added that Việt Nam and the EU hold considerable cooperation potential driven by current agreements, especially their bilateral free trade agreement (EVFTA) and the one on the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

At the meeting, representatives of EU countries also voiced their hope that the visit would help deepen their understanding of Việt Nam, especially its viewpoints and policies on socio-economic development, security, defence, and external affairs, thereby contributing to mutual understanding and trust and opening up cooperation opportunities.

Their areas of interest include trade, investment, climate change, green transition, blue economy, maritime security, cyber-security, digital transformation, and democratic and human rights issues.

COASI delegations’ visits to countries/regions outside the EU are annual activities organised by the EEAS and COASI with a view to learning more about the regions and partners important to the EU to bolster the bloc’s relations with them and help develop the EU’s foreign policy. — VNS