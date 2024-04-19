The Columbus Home Expo Presented by Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air Is April 26 to April 28, 2024

3-Day Home Show Event At The Columbus Convention & Trade Center Features Free Admission And Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling & Design

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Columbus Spring Home Expo: April 26 through April 28, 2024 at the Columbus Convention And Trade Center in Columbus, GA. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the greater Columbus area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in kitchen and bathroom renovations, windows and doors, landscaping, flooring, painting and more will be participating at the Columbus Home Expo.

Columbus residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Spring Home Expo. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air is sponsoring the Columbus Spring Home Show. Since 1908, Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air has proudly served the greater Columbus, GA area. Columbus residents and businesses can count on Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air for all of their electric, plumbing, air and garage door needs.

Admission to the Columbus Spring Home Expo is free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Friday April 26, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday April 27, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday April 28, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Columbus Convention And Trade Center is located at 801 Front Ave, Columbus, GA 31901. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos hosts over 70 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/



