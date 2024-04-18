Stay Expands Property Offering via Booking.com

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stay Inc. ("Stay" or the "Company"), a vacation rental platform with operations in both Canada and the United States of America, has announced a partnership with Booking.com, one of the world's leading online travel platforms with a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. This strategic partnership allows Stay to expand their global property portfolio to guests worldwide through the properties listed on the Booking.com platform.



Stay will now feature over 28 million reported listings available on Booking.com, offering guests unparalleled access to diverse accommodation options including homes, hotels, villas, apartments, and more. With Stay’s commitment to excellence in hospitality and the expanded accommodation offering, travelers can expect a seamless booking experience and unparalleled stays across more than 175,000 destinations in more than 220 countries and territories across the globe.

"Expanding our presence via Booking.com is a strategic move for Stay as we continue to enhance our offerings and reach a broader audience of travelers," said Scott McGillvary, Executive Chairman of Stay. "We are excited to bring our curated selection of properties to guests, providing them with even more choices for their next adventure."

Stay prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service and unique accommodations tailored to meet the needs of modern travelers. This partnership with Booking.com is an important step in Stay’s journey to provide memorable experiences and unforgettable stays for guests.

Stay is an online marketplace (stayapp.co) that currently facilitates short-term rentals (STR) and will be expanding into the mid and long-term rental markets. This host-centric platform is designed for professional hosts, property managers, and entrepreneurial minded real estate investors. The platform also provides guests with access to a competitive alternative offering quality and “professionally” managed properties.

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com’s mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com’s marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit news.booking.com

