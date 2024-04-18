Organic Fertilizers in South East Asia Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 7.4% by 2027 | AMR

South East Asia Organic Fertilizers Markets

The South East Asia organic fertilizers market size is anticipated to generate $2.1 billion, growth at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South East Asia organic fertilizers industry generated $1.2 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $2.1 billion by 2027, portraying a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key winning strategies, top segments, business performance of key players, and competitive scenario.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the South East Asia Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Plant, Animal, and Mineral), Crop Type (Cereal & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Nutrient Content (Presence of Organic Substance up to 60%, Presence of Organic Substance from 40% to 60%, and Presence of Organic Substance from 20% to 40%): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.”

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7861

Focus of farmers on improving productivity in agricultural activities and preference for organic food among population drive the growth of the South East Asia organic fertilizers market. However, uncertain climate conditions that affect farming activities hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in awareness regarding harmful effects of chemical fertilizers on humans and the environment is expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

The key players of the South East Asia organic fertilizers market analyzed in the research are Alpha BioGreen, Baconco Co., Ltd., Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd., SongGianh Corporation, Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd, PT. Jadi Mas - Fertilizers Factory, Cropagro, Revisoil, PT Pupuk Kaltim, and Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited.

Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-east-asia-organic-fertilizers-market-A07496

Key findings of the study

The South East Asia organic fertilizers market size is provided in terms of revenue.

By country, rest of South East Asia is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 7.6%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By nutrient content, the presence of organic substance from 20% to 40% segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR 7.5%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By country, the rest of South East Asia and Indonesia dominated the market for South East Asia region with a revenue share of over 66.1% and 20.8% in 2019.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the South East Asia organic fertilizers market growth.

The qualitative data in this report aims at the South East Asia organic fertilizers market trends, dynamics, and developments in the South East Asia organic fertilizers industry.

The South East Asia organic fertilizers market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the South East Asia organic fertilizers industry based on source, crop type, form, nutrient content, and country.

Based on source, the plant segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the mineral segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7861

Based on crop type, the cereal & grains segment accounted for the largest market share, holding more than three-fifths of the total share of the South East Asia organic fertilizers market, and is expected to witness its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, the fruits and vegetable segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Based on country, Indonesia held the highest market share, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global share in 2019, and is estimated to continue its lead status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this country is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes segments including Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and the rest of East Asia.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-east-asia-organic-fertilizers-market/purchase-options

Related Reports:

Sulfur Fertilizers Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sulfur-fertilizers-market

Agricultural Films Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agricultural-films-market

Agricultural Pheromone Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agricultural-pheromone-market-A12629

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.