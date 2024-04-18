Studying in Canada 2024: New rules for international students looking to study, work and settle in Maple Country

Know about the new rules in Canada for international students

AHMEDABAD, INDIA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada has remained a top study destination for international students globally. The country not only boasts of some of the leading universities but also offers multicultural diversity making it an extremely student-friendly study destination. However, Canada has introduced certain rules that prospective students must note to know about the best way to apply to Canadian education institutions.

The new Provincial Attestation Letter requirement

According to the IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) update for Canadian student visas in 2024, a majority of Canadian student visa aspirants will be required to furnish a Provincial Attestation Letter (PAL) along with the application. The absence of PAL along with the application will lead to the rejection.

It is imperative to note that it has become necessary for students who wish to apply for undergraduate or graduate diploma/graduate certifications in Canada. But international students planning for Master’s or Doctoral programs as of now do not need to attach a Provincial Attestation Letter with their application.

Cap on foreign students

In response to the surging crisis in housing, compounded by the rapid rise in international student enrolment, Canada introduced a new policy in January 2024- a temporary two-year restriction on issuing new permits to international students. This policy has been established following an unprecedented rise in the number of overseas students in recent times.

Official figures indicate that in previous years, Canada has granted 650,000 + study permits to students from abroad. As a result of this, the overall count of international students arriving in Canada climbed to an all-time high, surpassing one million.

Post-graduation Work Permit Programme- New regulations

The government of Canada has also announced changes to the Post-graduation work permit program (PGWP), effective from February 15, 2024. These adjustments allow prospective students who wish to study in Canada and complete a Master’s program, regardless of its duration being under two years, to qualify for a three-year work permit, provided they meet all other criteria.

A PGWP is a type of open work permit that is issued to foreign students who graduate from Canada. It allows PGWP holders the flexibility to work unlimited hours for any employer across Canada.

However, the validity of a PGWP is influenced by the duration and level of the educational program completed by the student along with the expiry date of the student’s passport, depending on which falls first.

Changes in Spouse Open Work Permit in Canada

Immigration updates in Canada for 2024 have introduced considerable changes to the policies around Canadian student visas, mainly affecting those who plan to bring their spouses under the Spouse Open Work Permit (SOWP) scheme. Reportedly, many individuals planning to study in Canada with their spouses have applied for a Spouse Open Work permit.

From 2024, there has been a shift in eligibility criteria for those seeking to support their partners’ application for a Canadian spouse visa. To secure a SOWP, prospective students must be pursuing either a Master's or Doctoral degree. This change restricts the ability to support a spouse's visa application to those enrolled in these higher-level programs pursuing their study in Canada journey.

What will be the implications?

In summary, the landscape of international education in Canada is witnessing changes in 2024 and beyond, aimed at creating a more supportive yet controlled international education offering to students from across the globe. Yes, the recent updates from IRCC have and may significantly affect the study in Canada plans for students.

However, with the support of credible overseas education consultants, prospects can learn about how they can effectively plan their study in Canada.

Despite the change in rules, Canada will continue to remain a welcoming and dynamic destination for higher education, offering a mix of high-quality academic programs along with practical experiences.