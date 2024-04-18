Insightful Report: Military Array Antenna Market Comprehensive Analysis 2023-2032

Market Research Report

Military Array Antenna Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military array antenna market is experiencing a significant growth due to increase in demand for antennas with long-range capabilities for defense applications. Antenna arrays are composed of group of similar antenna elements that increases the gain compared to a single element antenna. Meanwhile, the same radiated power is more concentrated to one certain direction, owing to reduced beam-width compared to the single element antenna. Antenna type & size can vary depending on the frequency used by antenna as well as system in which antenna is installed. Military antennas are used with various military systems for applications such as tracking, enemy aircraft warning, incoming missile warning, electronic-warfare, and ground mapping & surveillance.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Military antenna manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to government-imposed lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Communication system manufacturers are facing operational issues due to supply chain disruption caused by the government initiatives to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Military antenna developers have postponed the test & development of under-development military antenna in the absence of international technical workforce required for the job.

Governments have redirected all financial resources to fight the COVID-19 outbreak; hence, procurement of military antennas will be delayed until situation neutralizes.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in military expenditure, increase in demand for defense satellite communication equipment, and rise in adoption of multifunctional radars are the factors that drive the global military array antenna market. However, high cost involved in the development hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in drone technology and development of various antennas such as microstrip, metamaterial, and plasma antenna present new pathways in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

ALCAN Systems, a smart antenna startup from Germany, announced the start of its product development program to produce a fixed ground terminal with an electronically steerable flat-panel antenna for low earth orbit (LEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations that operate on Ka-Band frequencies. The program is aimed to initiate production in 18 months and make its first antenna deliveries to initial customers by last quarter of 2021. The antenna is based on ALCAN's innovative liquid crystal based phased array antenna technology that achieves the lowest unit cost and power consumption performance in the industry.

The antenna will be priced at 1,700 USD (full terminal price estimated at 2,800 USD) and can achieve throughputs in excess of 400 Mbps. The antenna design is modular and will allow multiple antennas to be combined to achieve higher gain/throughput based on the needs of the customers. Moreover, in 2019, Roccor (defense & aerospace component manufacturer headquartered in Colorado, US) was awarded 3 million USD contract by AFRL to develop the current Link 16 demonstration mission antenna into a production-ready design capable of serving the needs of upcoming satellite constellation providers such as SpaceX's Starlink. Such demand for defense satellite communication equipment is expected to drive the global military array antenna market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Barker & Williamson.

• Cojot Oy

• Harris Corporation

• Eylex Pty Ltd.

• Comrod Communications

• Antenna Products Corporation

• MTI Wireless Edge

• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH

• Raytheon Company