Quantum Document Solutions Announces An Expanded Business Technology and Solutions Portfolio
Anyone interested in learning more about Quantum Document Solutions’ enhanced Business Technology and Solutions portfolio can find out more by visiting website.MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Document Solutions, a leading provider of office printing solutions in the Greater Toronto Area announces Expanded Business Technology Solutions from HP and Poly to help companies increase productivity and achieve better business results.
Quantum Document Solutions today announced an expanded Business Technology and Solutions portfolio to help companies supercharge their productivity and meet the challenges of a digital economy and hybrid workforce.
Already a leader in Managed Print Services and Document Management Solutions in the GTA, Quantum Document Solutions has expanded their offering to include everything HP – from a full portfolio of HP laptops, desktops and workstations,professional-grade Poly audio and video products, to HP Business Solutions, a portfolio of software and services that includes elements such as financial services, computer and print security, business workflow solutions, and many others.
“We are seeing a historic shift in how business and employees work, and we are excited to bring the full power of HP products and solutions to businesses and help them drive new levels of productivity,” said Nazir Azad, Director of Business Development and Marketing at Quantum Document Solutions. “We have a long history of helping businesses optimize their printing needs, and now we can provide that same expertise across their PC devices and end-to-end business workflows.”
The Quantum Document Solutions Business Technology Solutions portfolio includes:
• Professional Document Management Solutions
• HP Managed Print Services
• HP Business LaserJet and Multifunction Printers
• HP Laptops, Desktops and Workstations
• Poly Audio, Video and Collaboration Solutions
• HP Business Solutions Services
Anyone interested in learning more about Quantum Document Solutions’ enhanced Business Technology and Solutions portfolio can find out more by visiting their website at quantumdocument.com, or by calling (416) 938-2923.
Quantum Document Solutions is a leading provider of HP Printer and Business PCs in Mississauga and across the Greater Toronto Area, empowering them to reach new levels of productivity and efficiency, and achieve better business results.
###
Contact:
Nazir Azad
Director of Business Development and Marketing, Quantum Document Solutions
Email: nazir@quantumdocument.com
Phone: (416) 938-2923
Nazir Azad
Quantum Document Solutions
+1 (416) 938-2923
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn