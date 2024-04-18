Việt Nam, UK sign new agreement on illegal migration

VIETNAM, April 18 - LONDON — Việt Nam and the UK signed an agreement in London on Wednesday to increase cooperation in tackling illegal migration.

Colonel Vũ Văn Hưng, deputy director of the Immigration Department at Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security, and Michael Tomlinson, the UK’s Minister for Countering Illegal Migration, signed a joint statement of cooperation to reaffirm the two countries’ strong partnership.

Under the new agreement, collaboration on deterrence communication campaigns to stop dangerous journeys in small boats will be strengthened. They will also increase intelligence-sharing to tackle visa abuse and continue to facilitate the process for the return of those with no right to remain in the UK.

A Joint Action Plan in tackling human trafficking to disrupt people trafficking will also be developed.

According to the agreement, Việt Nam and the UK will continue to maintain direct and effective mechanisms and communication channels to share information, and promote legal routes.

The agreement follows a dialogue on April 15 between Vietnamese Minister of Public Security, General Tô Lâm, and the UK’s Home Secretary James Cleverly who agreed on a set of strong measures to tackle visa abuse, increase intelligence sharing, deterrence messages, and continue a successful process of returning illegal migrants from the UK to their home country.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hưng said Việt Nam and the UK share a strong strategic partnership and are celebrating 51 years of diplomatic relations. Apart from collaborations in trade, education, research, technology innovation and climate change, tackling illegal migration and human trafficking is hugely important and mutually beneficial to both countries. The two sides are committed to working together on ensuring safe and legal routes and protecting victims of human trafficking.

Tomlinson said illegal migration is a global problem that requires global solutions. This agreement is an important step with a valued partner to ensure both sides are working in lockstep to end exploitation by people-smuggling gangs, and to save lives.

He believed only through continued close cooperation with international partners will the UK dismantle the criminal networks profiting from this evil trade, and stop the boats.

In March, the UK’s Home Office launched a social media campaign in Việt Nam to highlight the risks of crossing the Channel in small boats.

In October 2019, a lorry was discovered in Essex, UK, with the dead bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants in the container section. — VNS