LiveData and DSS Launch Procedure Suite Manager for Veteran Health Care
New Solution Helps VA Hospitals Improve Efficiency and Patient Care
As a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, we are enabling VA to modernize health care and IT systems that ensure highly available and accessible care and services.”JUNO BEACH , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveData, a healthcare workflow software company, and Documents Storage Solutions, Inc. (DSS), a health information software development and systems integration company, today launched scheduling and day-of-procedure support for VA hospital service lines, including cardiology, endoscopy, pulmonology, and radiology, with LiveData Procedure Suite Manager™.
— Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS, Inc
The solution dramatically improves scheduling, workflow efficiency, and patient safety. Like LiveData PeriOp Manager™, the company’s solution for improving surgical workflows, Procedure Suite Manager also drives both access and quality of care while improving the day-of-procedure experience for both patients and clinicians.
"We understand the critical role that procedure rooms play in the patient journey at the VA. Procedure Suite Manager optimizes these crucial spaces, minimizing operational challenges and maximizing patient care," said Jeff Robbins, CEO of LiveData. "By elevating the performance of procedure rooms, we can enhance overall hospital efficiency, raise the standard of patient care, and better serve the veteran communities.”
Procedure Suite Manager includes:
LiveData Procedure Suite Planner™ - Streamlines procedural scheduling by providing service line schedulers with curated access to the VA hospital’s EHR and procedure suite scheduling system to uncover additional opportunities to schedule cases without adding rooms, staff, or hours of operation.
LiveData Patient Flow™ and LiveData Family Waiting Board™ with Mobile Messenger - Add real-time patient status updates to workflows so that procedure teams and waiting family members can follow patients as they progress through their procedures.
LiveData Procedure-Dashboard™ with Active Time Out® - Automates the procedure safety checklist and seamlessly integrates patient EHR data in the procedure room with automated workflow and patient safety processes.
LiveData Procedure-Schedule Board™ - Provides a dynamic, real-time view of the day’s procedure caseload, keeping charge nurses and procedure suite staff aware of schedule changes without phone calls or visits to the procedure suite.
LiveData Procedure Suite Manager Analytics™ - Transforms real-time operational data from the EHR into actionable quality, compliance, and efficiency insights.
“Our VA partners have long expressed interest in adding support for enhancing procedure suite performance at their facilities,” said Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS, Inc. “As a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, we are enabling VA to modernize health care and IT systems that ensure highly available and accessible care and services.”
“They’ve seen the tremendous improvement in the surgery scheduling and perioperative workflows with LiveData PeriOp Manager, and we look forward to seeing similar improvements in workflow efficiency for the VA’s overall procedural suites.” Byers added.
About LiveData
Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, LiveData, Inc. is a leading provider of surgical workflow solutions for operational efficiency and patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. LiveData has been selected to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare list for four consecutive years and named a Forbes Small Giant: One of the Top 25 Best Small Companies in 2019. Demos also can be requested here.
For more information, please visit www.livedata.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.
About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)
Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a solutions provider, solutions integrator, and services contractor. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its High Reliability Organization journey and delivering care quality for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com.
Matthew Langan
L&R Communications
+1 202-262-3340
