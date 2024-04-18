Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Driven by Rising Demand for Scalable and Cost-Effective Solutions
Cloud Supply Chain Management Market grows as businesses adopt cloud-based solutions for agile, efficient, and scalable supply chain operations.
The Cloud Supply Chain Management Market is fueled by the adoption of cloud-based solutions, enabling businesses to enhance agility, efficiency, and scalability in their supply chain operations.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Report Scope and Overview
— SNS Insider Research
The market for cloud supply chain management comprises software, platforms, and services facilitating businesses in overseeing their supply chain operations through cloud-based solutions. This involves managing inventory, procurement, logistics, demand forecasting, and other functions. It caters to businesses of all sizes, spanning various industries, to enhance efficiency, scalability, and collaboration within supply chain operations.
The Cloud Supply Chain Management Market is witnessing unprecedented growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions across industries. Businesses are leveraging cloud technology to streamline operations, enhance scalability, and foster collaboration throughout the supply chain. The growth and expansion of e-commerce are predicted to be the major factors for the cloud supply chain management market's growth. E-commerce companies leverage these solutions to retain and gain customers by delivering products effectively in minimum time. Moreover, cloud supply chain management vendors are innovating to reduce supply chain complexities. The increasing number of SMEs is also contributing to market growth as they seek efficient supply chain solutions.
Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ SAP SE
➤ Oracle Corporation
➤ Infor
➤ Descartes Systems Group
➤ IBM Corporation
➤ Manhattan Associates
➤ Logility
➤ Kewill
➤ Kinaxis
➤ TECSYS
➤ Others
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size was valued at USD 25.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 83.5 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.12% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
Growth Factors Driving the Cloud Supply Chain Management Market
The Cloud Supply Chain Management Market is witnessing robust growth driven by several key factors that are reshaping the logistics and supply chain landscape.
➤ Scalability and Flexibility: Cloud-based supply chain management solutions offer unparalleled scalability, allowing businesses to expand or downsize their operations rapidly in response to changing market demands. This flexibility enables organizations to optimize their resources effectively and adapt to fluctuations in demand without significant upfront investments in infrastructure.
➤ Cost Efficiency: Implementing cloud-based supply chain management systems eliminates the need for extensive hardware infrastructure and on-premises software licenses, resulting in cost savings for businesses. By leveraging cloud services, companies can access advanced supply chain functionalities on a subscription-based model, reducing capital expenditure and overall operational costs.
➤ Real-time Visibility and Collaboration: Cloud supply chain solutions provide real-time visibility into inventory levels, shipment statuses, and production schedules across the entire supply chain network. This enhanced visibility enables stakeholders to make data-driven decisions promptly, optimize inventory levels, minimize stockouts, and improve order fulfillment rates. Additionally, cloud platforms facilitate seamless collaboration between suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, fostering greater transparency and efficiency in supply chain operations.
➤ Supply Chain Resilience: The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience, prompting businesses to adopt cloud-based solutions to mitigate disruptions and build more resilient supply chains. Cloud technologies offer built-in redundancy, disaster recovery capabilities, and remote accessibility, enabling organizations to maintain business continuity and adapt to unforeseen challenges such as natural disasters, geopolitical events, and supply chain disruptions.
➤ Advanced Analytics and AI: Cloud-based supply chain management platforms leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning algorithms to analyze vast amounts of data and derive actionable insights. These capabilities enable predictive forecasting, demand planning, and optimization of supply chain processes, leading to improved inventory management, reduced lead times, and enhanced customer satisfaction.
➤ Globalization and E-commerce Growth: With the rise of e-commerce and the increasing globalization of supply chains, businesses are seeking cloud-based solutions to manage complex and geographically dispersed supply chain networks more effectively. Cloud platforms provide centralized control and visibility across multiple locations and enable seamless integration with e-commerce platforms, logistics providers, and trading partners, facilitating faster order processing, fulfillment, and delivery.
Overall, the Cloud Supply Chain Management Market is driven by the need for agility, cost efficiency, visibility, resilience, and innovation in today's dynamic business environment, making cloud-based solutions indispensable for modern supply chain management.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
On The Basis of Solution
➤ Transportation management
➤ Procurement and sourcing
➤ Order management
➤ Sales and operation planning
➤ Inventory and warehouse management
➤ Demand planning and forecasting
On The Basis of Service
➤ Training and consulting
➤ Support and maintenance
➤ Managed services
On The Basis of Deployment Model
➤ Public cloud
➤ Private cloud
➤ Hybrid cloud
On The Basis of Vertical
➤ Food and beverage
➤ Healthcare and life sciences
➤ Manufacturing
➤ Retail and wholesale
➤ Transportation and logistics
➤ Others
Impact of Russia Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global supply chains, leading to supply shortages and increased costs across industries. The cloud supply chain management market is affected as businesses seek more resilient and adaptable solutions to mitigate risks and ensure continuity in operations. Moreover, heightened geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions have led to increased costs and uncertainty, forcing businesses to reassess their procurement and logistics strategies. To mitigate risks and ensure business continuity, organizations are focusing on enhancing supply chain resilience and implementing robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard their cloud-based operations.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
The economic slowdown has compelled businesses to optimize costs and enhance operational efficiency, driving the adoption of cloud supply chain management solutions. For example, a manufacturing company implemented Cloud Supply Chain Management to streamline inventory management and reduce overhead costs, resulting in significant savings.
Key Regional Development
North America dominates the cloud supply chain management market due to increasing demand for infrastructure management and shifting workloads to the cloud. Regulatory frameworks for cloud computing in countries like the United States, Mexico, and Canada have bolstered confidence in cloud initiatives.
Asia-Pacific is poised for high growth due to increasing awareness among enterprises, especially SMEs, about cloud-based SCM solutions
Key Takeaways
➤ Cloud Supply Chain Management Market poised for exponential growth, reaching USD 83.5 Billion by 2031.
➤ Increasing adoption of cloud solutions driving efficiency and collaboration across supply chains.
➤ North America leads market revenue, while Asia-Pacific exhibits the highest growth potential.
Recent Developments
In 2022: SAP partnered with Apple to modernize digital supply chains, introducing new apps for improved operations on iPads and iPhones.
In November 2023: Accenture announced collaboration with SAP to transform supply chains with innovative capabilities, enhancing responsiveness to demand shifts.
