BH Tech Connection Renews Membership with the MSPAA, Continuing Commitment to Small Business IT Support

IT services are a must-have for most small businesses, and we're excited to be a trusted partner of MSPAA and to reach more of the underserved market”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BH Tech Connection, the go-to destination for cutting-edge managed IT services and IT support, is thrilled to announce the renewal of their membership with the Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA). This renewal signals BH Tech Connection's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the way small businesses harness technology.
"We are ecstatic to extend our partnership with MSPAA," exclaimed Brady Helkenn the visionary Jedi Master of BH Tech Connection. "IT services are a must-have for most small businesses, and we're excited to be a trusted partner of MSPAA and to reach more of the underserved market: business owners with 10 or fewer staff tend to "‘fall through the cracks" ’ of larger MSPs. The MSPAA is a fantastic way to help reach these owners and establish trust. "
BH Tech Connection specializes in delivering dynamic IT Risk Assessments and equipping businesses with the right fit IT infrastructure to align perfectly with each client's unique business vision and budget. This meticulous approach empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of IT with peace of mind and confidence.
Catering to a diverse clientele that includes boutique consulting firms, forward-thinking accounting firms, dynamic law practices, and a myriad of other small businesses, BH Tech Connection remains steadfast in its mission to be the catalyst for technological innovation and success.
To give back to the MSP community, BH Tech Connection has a free guide on how to keep your business safe from hackers. Check it out here: IT Best Practices Guides (bhtechconnection.com)
About BH Tech Connection: BH Tech Connection provides managed IT services and IT support options to individuals and businesses with 10 computers or fewer. They serve freelancers, solopreneurs, established small businesses, and start-ups. Their clients also include small, boutique consulting firms, accounting firms, and law firms. Take their free IT Risk Assessment and get a step-by-step IT Action Plan customized for your business and budget, this itemized list will set you up with the necessary IT infrastructure to keep your business safe and secure.
About the MSPAA: The MSPAA offers essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches nearly 100,000 email subscribers.
