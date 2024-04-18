VitalPoints Teams Up with MSPAA to Raise the Bar in Industry Standards
We are thrilled to join forces with MSPAA and contribute to the collective growth and success of MSPs nationwide”HERMOSA BEACH, CA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPoints, a renowned provider of reliable and experienced IT support services based in Los Angeles, CA, has proudly announced its membership in the Managed Service Provider Association of America (MSPAA). This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both VitalPoints and the MSPAA, promising a collaborative effort to elevate the IT support landscape for small businesses across the nation.
With a proven track record of delivering quality IT services at a fraction of the cost, VitalPoints brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to the MSPAA community. Through this partnership, VitalPoints aims to leverage its industry knowledge and innovative solutions to empower MSPs and enhance their capabilities in serving small businesses effectively.
"We are thrilled to join forces with MSPAA and contribute to the collective growth and success of MSPs nationwide," said Mike Glasman at VitalPoints. "Our mission aligns perfectly with the MSPAA's commitment to excellence and industry advancement. Together, we look forward to fostering a thriving ecosystem of IT support providers dedicated to delivering exceptional services to small businesses."
The MSPAA, known for its dedication to promoting excellence and collaboration among managed service providers, welcomes VitalPoints as a valuable addition to its esteemed association. The association is excited about the opportunities that this partnership will bring, emphasizing the mutual benefits and shared goals of supporting MSPs in delivering top-notch services to SMBs.
"We are delighted to welcome VitalPoints to MSPAA," said Jake Charen, COO of the MSPAA. "Their expertise and passion for delivering high-quality IT support services will undoubtedly enhance the capabilities of our members and elevate the standard of IT solutions available to small businesses. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation and excellence within the MSP community."
As VitalPoints and the MSPAA embark on this collaborative journey, small businesses can expect to benefit from enhanced IT support services, innovative solutions, and a strengthened network of dedicated MSPs working towards their success.
About VitalPoints: Vital Points, led by founder and Managing Director Mike Glasman, is a premier IT services provider based in southern California. With a strong focus on customer needs, Vital Points crafts well-architected, secure, and scalable solutions to help clients achieve their goals. Mike Glasman brings a wealth of experience in IT and business administration, honed through his education at The George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science and his Business and MIS Degree. With a background working with industry leaders like IBM, Dell, Microsoft, and others, Mike ensures that Vital Points stays at the forefront of technology, offering flexible IT support options tailored to small and medium-sized businesses' unique needs and budgets. From Wi-Fi and networking solutions to cloud-based services and IT management, Vital Points delivers exceptional customer satisfaction by optimizing IT spend and driving business value for its clients.
About the MSPAA: The MSPAA offers essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches nearly 100,000 email subscribers.
