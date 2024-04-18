Geenuity Announces New AI-Powered Personalized Marketing Platform is Now Available for Public Use
MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geenuity is pleased to announce the official release of its personalized AI-powered marketing tools to the general public. As of April 21st, and after the successful conclusion of its beta phase on April 14th, 2024, Geenuity is formally launching its analyzer and transformer tools. These tools are designed to produce content that resonates deeply with audiences, with a mission to boost engagement and optimize conversion rates.
At its core, the platform's sophistication lies in the integration of eight synergistic language learning models (LLMs), including renowned names, such as Claude 3, OpenAI, and Gemini 1.5. This ensemble goes beyond the traditional one or two engine systems, allowing for a richer, more refined analysis and transformation of content. Geenuity’s approach also harnesses both demographic and psychographic data to tailor communication strategies effectively, aligning with the unique preferences and needs of various audience segments.
Additionally, the user-friendly design of Geenuity's platform allows users to easily integrate complex marketing concepts, including tone, brand voice, and urgency, along with advanced writing frameworks such as the AACCE model, known to drive conversion uplift. These elements are combined in an intuitive user interface that ensures content not only reaches, but also resonates and engages the intended audience effectively.
“The subtle intricacies of human diversity honed into by our tools represent a leap in marketing,” says Chief Executive Officer, Dmitriy Gutkovich. "Geenuity innovates content creation into critical business goals such as brand growth and audience loyalty, which are crucial to our clients' return on investment.”
"Geenuity is about more than the content,” states Chief Product Officer of Geenuity, Vadim Vozmitsel. “It's about creating conversations and connections that are meaningful to each audience. The better conversions are the result.”
While Geenuity currently enhances blogs and paid advertisements, the team anticipates expanding its offerings to newsletter content creation by late April 2024 under Vozmitsel’s guidance.
In celebration of its public launch, Geenuity is offering a free trial of its platform, inviting businesses to witness how their content strategy can be transformed for greater impact and success.
For more information, or to gain access to the free trial, please visit https://geenuity.com/.
About Geenuity
Geenuity was founded in 2024 with the mission of delivering "Content that drives growth." With the combined expertise of CEO Dmitriy Gutkovich and CPO Vadim Vozmitsel, who bring to the table a portfolio exceeding $61 million in successful product and marketing campaigns, Geenuity champions the creation of content that not only converts, but also fosters brand loyalty and customer retention.
