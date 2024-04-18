LEGO Group Hits 1 Trillion Pieces and Brick Recycler Provides a Way to Reuse Them.
EINPresswire.com/ -- As of 2024, a major milestone in toy manufacturing has been achieved - the LEGO Group has now produced over 1 trillion pieces, affirming the enduring popularity and appeal of these cherished toys. However, the proliferation of LEGO bricks presents a unique set of challenges. LEGO produces over 60 billion new pieces every year, and hundreds of billions of LEGO pieces lie forgotten in storage or, more concerningly, are contributing to the mounting waste in landfills. Addressing this issue with a sustainable solution, Brick Recycler steps up as a front leader in environmental and social responsibility.
At its core, Brick Recycler is a pioneering initiative dedicated to repurposing and "recycling" LEGO pieces, diverting them from landfills and reintroducing them into the cycle of play and learning. The organization offers a simple, yet profound, solution to this issue by inviting individuals across the United States (from New York to California, from Oregon to Florida) to donate unused pieces which are then sorted and redistributed to those who will love them all over again. Children and educational programs nationwide benefit from the durability of the world’s most ubiquitous toy.
According to a recent environmental study by Brick Recycler, a stark reality has been exposed: no curbside recycling center in major U.S. metropolitan areas can process LEGO pieces, since they are composed of ABS plastic, rubber, and even electrical components.* Additionally, many thrift stores, unable to handle the mixed assortments, discard them. In stark contrast, Brick Recycler can use all these mixed LEGO donations, furthering its commitment to environmental stewardship and educational enrichment.
The company's outreach is expansive, partnering with numerous charities to deliver millions of LEGO pieces to foster homes, children's groups, orphanages, at-risk youth programs, schools, and artists. Through these efforts, the timeless value of LEGO pieces is rediscovered, providing creative and educational opportunities to a diverse array of recipients, even to some in third world countries.
Odile Smith, M.A., Ed.S., a school psychologist remarked, “Brick Recycler’s support greatly assisted me with my counseling of students who have recently lost a parent or have parents serving in the military, as well as some who do not have many resources! The generous support of organizations like yours make it possible for these students to thrive in an educational setting, and really makes this community a great place to live.”
Every LEGO piece has the potential to unlock creativity, innovation, and learning. Their goal is to ensure these resources reach hands that will value them, while also protecting our planet for future generations.
If you've outgrown your LEGO collection, consider donating rather than relegating these pieces to obscurity or waste. The current address for sending donations is always available on the Brick Recycler website.
In addition to accepting LEGO donations, the company appeals to the public to spread awareness of its mission, since every social media post, link, or mention significantly advances its cause.
For those interested in joining the movement, visit https://brickrecycler.com/ for more information on how to donate LEGO pieces and support the mission.
About Brick Recycler
Since its inception in 2011, Brick Recycler has created an innovative response to the large LEGO surplus. Founded on extensive research and a commitment to repurpose these non-recyclable pieces, the organization has become a key player in preventing millions of LEGO pieces from ending up in landfills. With a far-reaching impact, Brick Recycler continues to provide joy and learning opportunities while maintaining a mission to help planet earth, not just on Earth Day, but every day.
*https://brickrecycler.com/where-can-i-donate-or-recycle-used-legos-right-here-kids-will-replay/
