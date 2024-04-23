Bulldog Diving Announces MK3 Revolutionary Lightweight, Positive Air Helmet For Industrial Hazard Applications

Bulldog Diving’s Ultra Lite MK3 Bulldog Diving crew suited up with MK3 for project deployment Bulldog Diving crew with MK3 for confined space entry

Advancement in commercial diving technology will enable the resolution of issues in municipal wastewater infrastructure thought impossible by other means

ROCKPORT, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A compelling case of necessity truly being the mother of invention

Today’s industrial world exposes a multitude of confined spaces to toxic fume potential, making worker safety paramount. For those who must work among these hazards, Bulldog Diving Services’ Ultra Lite MK3 Topside Air Helmet stands as a beacon of safety, providing full head protection, comfort, and mobility. Designed for topside and above-water (sewer line) use as a head covering with continuous, positive-pressure air supply and two-way hardwire comms, the MK3 offers unparalleled safety features, making it an indispensable tool in the industrial setting.

The Ultra Lite MK3 has already demonstrated its value in a variety of challenging scenarios. Currently, the MK3 has been deployed in a range of applications, including a 1,000-foot penetration into a 54-inch live sewer line; retrieving equipment in a black liquor spill; addressing off-gassing chemical vats; removal and installation of pumps sealed to an H2S source; penetrating methane tank airspace; replacing a burst turpentine disc; and cleaning a biogas tank, among others. Each of these jobs highlight the MK3’s adaptability and safety in diverse topside industrial settings.

Safety should never be compromised, and with the MK3’s hard-shell design, this helmet offers complete head protection, safeguarding wearers from head bumps and injuries in unpredictable situations. Weighing just 5 pounds, the Ultra Lite MK3 is both balanced and functional for maximum mobility. This lightweight design ensures that wearers can move freely and comfortably, even in the most challenging working conditions. Gone are the days of bulky, cumbersome protective headgear that hinders movement.

The Ultra Lite MK3 has a neck dam that seals airtight to the helmet. Such a neck seal is more reliable than a face seal. For full encapsulation needs, the Ultra Lite MK3 provides an airtight seal to a biohazard suit. Coupled with sealed gloves, this provides ultimate protection to the wearer. The MK3 also boasts a broad faceplate constructed of impact-resistant Lexan, providing the wearer exceptional visibility and robust protection from potential impacts. It’s a clear window to a safer work environment.

Constant, reliable communication with the base team is crucial to safety and accurate work in industrial settings. The MK3 comes equipped with two-way hardline radio communications, ensuring that wearers are always in contact with their team, even in noisy or hazardous environments.

The versatility of the MK3 shines through its ability to adapt to different scenarios. It can be used as a partial encapsulation system, pairing seamlessly with chemical suits and gloves. This configuration provides access to confined spaces requiring fresh air supply and skin splash protection. The MK3 can also be used as a full encapsulation system, when paired with and sealed to a biohazard suit and gloves, enabling entry into spaces that demand both fresh air and full body enclosure.

To meet the demands of a dynamic work environment, the MK3 features built-in Picatinny rails to accommodate a range of attachments and accessories, including hardline video for real-time visuals, and additional lighting for enhanced wearer safety.

Bulldog Diving’s Ultra Lite MK3 is not just an air helmet, it’s a comprehensive safety solution for professionals operating in hazardous topside environments, offering unmatched protection, comfort, and mobility. The MK3 has already set a new standard for safety and performance in the field.

The MK3 remains in applied field-testing status, with prototype designs being refined according to real-world demands and performance. It is not currently available for purchase, but may be viewed in select proving tests under various conditions by contacting the designer, Bram Williams, at Bulldog Diving Services, Inc. via their website at https://bulldogdiving.com.

# # #

Bulldog Diving Services has been providing underwater and marine services to the inshore industrial sector throughout the United States since 1991. They provide cleaning, repair, maintenance and recovery services to a wide array of industries, including power generating plants, sewage systems, paper and package manufacturers, and marine construction companies, among others. Bulldog Diving has an excellent track record of working efficiently and cost effectively in often difficult conditions, while adhering to rigorous safety standards for themselves and their clients. Bulldog also holds the patent to the Ultra Lite MK3 Topside Air Helmet. Designed by real-world users, this lightweight, positive pressure air helmet provides protection, comfort and mobility for divers who must sometimes work above surface in a multitude of confined spaces with toxic fume potential. Learn more at https://bulldogdiving.com.