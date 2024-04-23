City of Othello Begins Trial to Optimize Wastewater Treatment Processes

Othello WA Wastewater Treatment Lagoons Othello WA EBS-Di Installation

New technology trial aims to improve compliance with environmental regulations, reduce BOD, TSS levels, and optimize overall wastewater management practices

This trial gives us the opportunity to see what impact the EBS-Di will have on our city's wastewater treatment process and hopefully improve our ability to meet discharge requirements in all seasons.” — Shawn O'Brien, City Engineer for the City of Othello

OTHELLO, WA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Othello has partnered with EnBiorganic Technologies to implement the EBS-Di system in its wastewater treatment facility. The initiative aims to improve compliance with environmental regulations, reduce Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), Total Suspended Solids (TSS) levels, and optimize overall wastewater management practices.

The EBS-Di system, developed by EnBiorganic Technologies, introduces organic bacillus soil bacteria into the wastewater treatment process, providing a natural enhancement to bioaugmentation. Through a continuous and automated approach, the system is designed to address specific challenges faced by wastewater treatment facilities.

The integration of the EBS-Di system in Othello is expected to improve the city's wastewater treatment efficiency and ensure continued adherence to environmental standards. The system addresses specific wastewater parameters that are tracked throughout the trial.

“Othello’s facultative lagoon treatment system has had problems consistently meeting our BOD and TSS discharge permit requirements,” said Shawn O'Brien, City Engineer for the City of Othello. “This trial gives us the opportunity to see what impact the EBS-Di system will have on our city's wastewater treatment process and hopefully improve our ability to meet the discharge requirements in all seasons."

"The adaptability of the EBS-Di technology allows us to tailor our solution to the unique needs of the City of Othello," said Anson Liski, Vice President of Market Development at EnBiorganic Technologies. "We are dedicated to delivering results that align with Othello's long-term wastewater treatment goals."

# # #

Download High Resolution Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1PTSE-JxQfnAFsyx6zbrD_pv1XSKpMoCm?usp=sharing

About EnBiorganic Technologies:

EnBiorganic Technologies is dedicated to advancing sustainable wastewater treatment solutions. Specializing in the development of automated systems like the EBS-Di, EnBiorganic is a leader in bioaugmentation and natural wastewater treatment processes, delivering efficiency and effectiveness to clients in North America. For more information on how EnBiorganic Technologies is transforming wastewater management, please visit www.enbiorganic.com