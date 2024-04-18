Controversy Surrounds Uyghur Advocacy Amid Gaza Crisis

Uyghur Advocacy

The Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity and their partners hosted an international interfaith conference titled "Disrupting Uyghur Genocide" in New York

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 17 and 18, 2024, the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity and their partners hosted an international interfaith conference titled "Disrupting Uyghur Genocide" in New York. It aimed to call on governments to enforce pro-Uyghur policy.

The Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity has been very active in its commitment to advocating for the Uyghur Muslim community native of Xinjiang, China. This foundation is at the forefront of the Jewish movement for Uyghur freedom. One of their significant contributions is granting monetary funds to organizations like the World Uyghur Congress and the Uyghur Human Rights Project. They also helped promote a series of protest rallies in the U.K. and the U.S. to oppose the Chinese government's alleged genocide and other forms of oppression inflicted on ethnic Uyghurs.

Since its founding in 1986, the organization has been involved in various global promotion of justice and challenges against oppression as they may occur in any part of the world. It is known for its efforts against Apartheid in Africa, recently in eradicating poverty and atrocities in the Darfur Region in Sudan.

The founder, Eliezer "Elie" Wiesel, was a Romanian-born American writer, university professor, political activist, world-renowned author, Nobel Laureate, and one of the most famous Holocaust survivors in the Auschwitz concentration camp. His departure from this world on July 2, 2016, reminds us of the essential things that define his life and that we must honor him for his remarkable legacy in promoting justice, challenging oppression, and preventing genocide through his writings, campaigns, moral leadership, intellect, and eloquence. The foundation's outstanding advocacy and accomplishments have been applauded through the years.

In the holy bible, in the Book of Matthew, Chapter 7, Verse 3, says, "Why do you look at the sawdust in your brother's eye and pay no attention to the plank in your eye?" Question: Is there a double standard evaluation for an oppression and its oppressors? Are they unaware of the horrible savagery in the Gaza Strip? Does the foundation advocate for justice only for the Uyghur people, leaving Palestinians desperate for food, medicine, and compassion?

Some would say that Israel's alleged unchallenged genocide of the Palestinians in retaliation for the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack is the worst war crime in this modern day. Alleged war crimes include forced starvation and displacement of civilians, limiting humanitarian aid, destruction of property, and attacks on civilians and public infrastructures, including religious shrines and establishments.

Historically, Palestine was never an empty piece of land back in 1948 when it was invaded upon declaring the creation of a Jewish state under the slogan to "never forget" -that the Zionists felt an intense longing for as a biblical homeland, which is now called Israel. Atrocities towards Palestinians started in the late 40s. It was known as "Nakba" in Arabic or "Catastrophe," referring to the massacre and mass expulsion of an estimated 750,000 Palestinians displaced in the infamous exodus. Since then, it has been impossible for the descendants of Arabs to return home after fleeing, and ultimately formed the Palestinian refugee population. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), more than seventy (70+) percent of the residents in the Gaza Strip are considered refugees and are still brutalized prisoners in their homeland.

Today, for every global issue of concern, may it be climate change, health, poverty, education, global warming, human rights, corruption, war prevention, and equality, to name a few, there is always a non-profit, non-government organization or foundation established to advocate for the solution.

Recently, Palestinian leaders raised alarms of a possible recurrence of "Nakba." They call attention to Israel's directive to drive out 1.1 million Gazans to flee south as the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) relentlessly bombard the enclave despite International Community protests. This bombardment costs thousands of lives of civilians, especially children and adult women.