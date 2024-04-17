San Diego Pups Level Up: Innovative Puppy Class Designed by Experts
San Diego Pups Get Expert Start with Pack N Play! Certified trainers deliver holistic training & socialization for a lifetime of love.
The early stages of a puppy's life are crucial in shaping their future behavior.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pack Method Prep, a San Diego-based company renowned for its expertise in dog training, is proud to announce its latest offering: the Pack N Play puppy class. Led by a distinguished team of Certified Professional Dog Trainers (CPDT-KA) and Certified Canine Behavior Consultants (CBCC-KA), this meticulously crafted program provides puppies and their owners with a holistic and positive training experience, ensuring a solid foundation for a lifetime of companionship.
— Zoe Stathis
“Our Pack N Play program goes beyond basic commands. It's designed by certified experts to help pet parents understand their puppies' cues and behaviors, offering personalized support and emphasizing the importance of early socialization in a secure setting,” says Zoe Stathis, the esteemed owner of Pack Method Prep.
The Pack N Play Advantage:
Expert-Designed Curriculum: Developed by a certified Canine Behavior Consultant, the program guarantees a research-backed and efficient training approach.
Experienced Trainers: Instruction is provided by some of San Diego's most distinguished dog training professionals.
Holistic Approach: The curriculum encompasses essential elements like obedience fundamentals, owner education, canine body language interpretation, and personalized recommendations.
Socialization Focus: Safe and monitored off-leash interaction with peers fosters well-rounded development.
Optimal Training Environment: Classes take place in a specialized setting in Kearny Mesa, featuring a yard designed for diverse training experiences and exploration.
Invest in Your Pup's Future:
The six-week Pack N Play class is priced at $350. Due to the program's intimate nature, spaces are limited. Enroll now to secure your puppy's path to success! Visit https://packmethodprep.com/services/group-classes/ or call 858-230-7020 for more information.
About Pack Method Prep:
Pack Method Prep is a San Diego leader in dog training, dedicated to promoting positive training methods that foster strong and lasting bonds between pet owners and their furry companions. The company's team of accredited professionals is committed to excellence in dog training.
Contact:
Zoe Stathis, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA
Owner, Pack Method Prep
Office: 858-230-7020
https://packmethodprep.com/services/group-classes/
Zoe Stathis
Pack Method Prep
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram