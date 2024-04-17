Submit Release
Attorney General Mike Hilgers Hosts 2024 Youth Conference

LINCOLN - On Tuesday, Attorney General Mike Hilgers hosted fifty-three students at the Nebraska State Capitol for the 2024 Attorney General’s Youth Conference.

 

High school juniors from across the state applied to participate in the conference by submitting a brief resume of activities and a short essay on a selected Constitutional Amendment.

 

Joining Attorney General in addressing the students were Governor Jim Pillen, Senator Beau Ballard, and Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jonathan Papik. Additionally, students learned about the work of the Attorney General’s Office by engaging with Chiefs of the several different bureaus of the office.

 

“One of the highlights of the year is meeting with young Nebraskans at this conference. Every corner of the state is represented. With these talented, hard-working, and conscientious Nebraskans leading the way, our state’s future will be very bright,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

 

Students spent the day immersed in a variety of topics related to government, law, and consumer protection issues. Students were also able to participate in a mock debate in the Warner Legislative Chamber.

 

The Attorney General spoke to the students regarding the importance of persevering through challenges, humility, and public service. 

 

The students left the conference with clear examples of what it means to be a public servant in Nebraska.

 

