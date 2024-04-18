California Carpet Recycling Efforts Surpass Annual Goal for Second Consecutive Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) announces that the California Carpet Stewardship Program has surpassed its annual carpet recycling goal for the second year in a row. The new data released by the Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE) show the Program achieved a 35.1 percent recycling rate in 2023, surpassing its target goal of 31 percent. This achievement is attributed to collaborative efforts between the carpet industry and CalRecycle.
“As significant contributors to carpet recycling in California, The CRI and our members are encouraged by the ongoing accomplishments of the California Carpet Stewardship Program. The continued growth is a clear indication of the valuable collaboration among carpet manufacturers, retailers, installers and consumers to promote the responsible disposal and recycling of carpet,” said Russ DeLozier, president of The CRI. “The CRI, representing carpet manufacturing industry nationwide, remains engaged with CARE and the recycling industry to fulfill California’s legislative and environmental objectives in carpet recycling and continue to exceed the goals of the Program. We also are committed to advocating for market-based solutions for post-consumer recycling, which support our environment, industry, and consumers.”
The 2023 Program successes and milestones include:
• Exceeded recycling rate target at 35.1 percent vs. a goal of 31 percent for the year.
• Met 12 of 13 goals and hit 95% of the 13th goal – recycling efficiency.
• 75% of total subsides paid in state to California-based recyclers.
• 79% of all recycled pounds were generated in California.
• Cumulative gross collections in California now exceed 1.3B pounds (or 650,000 tons).
• Carpet recycling employs more than 200 jobs in California.
• Over $154,000,000 in total subsidies have been paid to recyclers.
The accomplishments of the Carpet Stewardship Program result from expanding awareness among all stakeholders to increase knowledge of drop-off sites, ultimately enhancing accessibility for California residents and encouraging proper disposal practices. The increase in recycling rates not only reduces landfill waste, but also supports the circular economy, where resources are reused and recycled.
About The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI)
The mission of The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) is to educate consumers, help advance technical initiatives, and advocate on behalf of the carpet manufacturing industry. This work is informed by science and guided by our commitment to integrity in everything we do. To learn more about The CRI, please visit: https://carpet-rug.org/
About Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE)
Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE) is a voluntary, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the landfill diversion, reuse, and recycling of waste carpet, through market-based solutions that benefit the economy as well as the environment. CARE in charge of implementing the California Carpet Stewardship Program as required by California law AB 2398. CARE members include independent carpet recyclers, carpet manufacturers, dealers, retailers and suppliers and non-governmental organizations. To learn more about the California Carpet Stewardship Program and CARE, please visit: https://carpetrecovery.org/california/
Jenny Dudikoff
