Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2024 Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record quarterly net income of $187.3 million or $2.89 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 55% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $271.6 million, up 30% as compared to $208.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Following record net income in 2023, we continued our momentum with strong results to start 2024. We leveraged our balanced, multi-faceted business model and position as Chicago’s and Wisconsin’s bank to grow deposits and loans while maintaining our consistent credit standards coupled with expense management.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “The first quarter exhibited funding strong loan growth with competitively-priced deposits in accordance with the increased loan demand. Increasing our long-term franchise value and net interest income remains our focus as we consider opportunities in the markets we serve.”

Highlights of the first quarter of 2024:
Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted

  • Total loans increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 10% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 9% annualized.
  • Total assets increased by $1.3 billion, or 9% annualized.
  • Net interest margin decreased by five basis points to 3.57% (3.59% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2024.
    • Net interest income decreased to $464.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $470.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to one less day in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Non-interest income was impacted by the following:
    • Gains of approximately $20.0 million from the sale of the Company’s Retirement Benefits Advisors (“RBA”) division. This gain was partially offset by additional commissions and incentive compensation totaling $701,000 related to the sale transaction.
    • Favorable net valuation adjustments related to certain mortgage assets totaled $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to unfavorable net valuation adjustments of $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest expense was negatively impacted by an accrual of $5.2 million for estimated amounts owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring in 2023. This is in addition to the related $34.4 million accrued in the fourth quarter of 2023 for the estimate of such FDIC special assessments.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $21.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $42.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $21.8 million, or 21 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $14.9 million, or 14 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Mr. Crane noted, “Our net interest margin for the first quarter stayed within our expected range, decreasing by five basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin was due primarily to certain seasonal declines in non-interest bearing deposit balances, deposit migration to interest-bearing products and competitive deposit pricing to fund quality loan growth. Loan growth during the first quarter totaled $1.1 billion, or 10% on an annualized basis. We are pleased with our diversified loan growth in the first quarter with strong loan origination activity in commercial and residential real estate portfolios, as well as growth in commercial real estate driven primarily by draws on existing loan facilities. Deposit growth in the first quarter of 2024 was utilized to fund our robust loan growth as deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 9% on an annualized basis. We continue to leverage our customer relationships and market positioning to generate deposits and build long term franchise value. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased due to seasonality during the first quarter while also experiencing some migration to interest-bearing products. Despite the slightly lower net interest income during the current period, we generated record quarterly net revenue through our diversified sources of revenue, including our mortgage banking and wealth management businesses.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Credit metrics have remained steady, aligning with historical averages. Net charge-offs totaled $21.8 million, or 21 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $14.9 million, or 14 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Approximately $11.9 million of charge-offs in the current quarter were previously reserved for in the fourth quarter of 2023 Non-performing loans totaled $148.4 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at the end of the first quarter of 2024 compared to $139.0 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. We continue to conservatively and proactively review credit and maintain our consistently strong credit standards. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of March 31, 2024 was approximately 1.51% of the outstanding balance (see Table 11 for additional information). We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

Mr. Crane added, “Late loan growth in the first quarter creates positive revenue momentum moving forward as period-end loan balances exceeded averages. We continue to see good opportunities in the markets we serve and feel well positioned to grow deposit and loan relationships in future quarters. Our focus remains on winning business and maximizing long term franchise value.”

In summary, Mr. Crane noted, “The quarter was strong, momentum remains good and we are excited about the agreement reached to acquire Macatawa Bank Corporation in Michigan (announced April 15, 2024). The ability to expand with a high quality bank with a strong low-cost core deposit base, excess liquidity, exceptional asset quality and a committed management team is a terrific fit for Wintrust.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2024 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 16 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/813fc027-da7e-4253-a341-e3d12f08e2d6

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Total loans increased by $1.1 billion as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in loans was the result of diversified loan growth primarily across the commercial and residential real estate portfolios coupled with draws on existing commercial real-estate loan facilities.

Total liabilities increased by $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $1.1 billion increase in total deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 21% at March 31, 2024 compared to 23% at December 31, 2023. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 93.1%.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2024, net interest income totaled $464.2 million, a decrease of $5.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The $5.8 million decrease in net interest income in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to one less day during the period as well as a five basis point decrease in the net interest margin, partially offset by a $755.8 million increase in average earning assets.

Net interest margin was 3.57% (3.59% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 15 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. This decrease was partially offset by a nine basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a one basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. The 15 basis point increase on the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 16 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits. The nine basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an 11 basis point expansion on loan yields.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 7 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $427.5 million as of March 31, 2024, relatively unchanged compared to $427.6 million as of December 31, 2023. A provision for credit losses totaling $21.7 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $42.9 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023 is shown on Table 11 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $21.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $14.9 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of increased net charge-offs within the commercial portfolio. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 21 basis points in the first quarter of 2024 on an annualized basis compared to 14 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2023. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.

Non-performing assets totaled $162.9 million and comprised 0.28% of total assets as of March 31, 2024, as compared to $152.3 million as of December 31, 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $148.4 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. The increase in the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in certain credits within the commercial real estate portfolio becoming nonaccrual as well as increases within the property and casualty insurance premium finance receivables portfolio, partially offset by a decrease within the commercial portfolio. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.

Though these credit metrics increased during the period, net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans and non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans remained at historically low levels in the first quarter of 2024.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to increased asset management fees from higher assets under management during the period. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $20.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $5.0 million favorable valuation adjustment to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of servicing hedge, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a $16.1 million unfavorable adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as $6.6 million higher in production revenue. This was partially offset by an unfavorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a $4.9 million favorable adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company monitors the relationship of these assets and seeks to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes.

The Company recognized $1.3 million in net gains on investment securities in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $2.5 million in net gains in the fourth quarter of 2023. The change from period to period was primarily the result of lower unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value, partially offset by higher realized gains from the liquidation of an equity investment security without a readily determinable fair value in the first quarter of 2024.

Fluctuations in trading gains and losses in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 were primarily the result of fair value adjustments related to interest rate derivatives not designated as hedges.

Other income increased by $17.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $20.0 million gain recognized related to the sale of the Company’s RBA division within its wealth management business. This was partially offset by an unfavorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-investment portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $2.1 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as lower interest rate swap fees and unfavorable foreign currency remeasurement adjustments.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The $1.2 million increase is primarily related to higher commissions from increased mortgage production as well as commissions related to the sale of the Company’s RBA division within its wealth management business in the first quarter of 2024. This was partially offset by lower employee benefits as employee insurance decreased in the first quarter of 2024.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2024 totaled $13.0 million, which is a $4.1 million decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to a decrease in digital advertising and sponsorships.

FDIC insurance, including amounts accrued for estimated special assessments, decreased $29.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This was primarily the result of a lower accrual recognized in the first quarter of 2024 for estimated amounts owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring in 2023. The Company recognized $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 for such special assessment compared to $34.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company recorded OREO expense of $392,000 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to net OREO income of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to realized gains on sales of OREO.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 15 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $62.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $41.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were 25.07% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 25.27% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to net excess tax benefits of $53,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to share-based compensation. The effective tax rates were also partially impacted due to an overall lower level of pre-tax net income in the comparable periods, primarily due to the accrual for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits. The Company recorded an estimated FDIC special assessment accrual of $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a $34.4 million accrual in the fourth quarter of 2023.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2024, the community banking unit expanded its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $27.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $20.2 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $5.0 million favorable valuation adjustment to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of servicing hedge, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a $16.1 million unfavorable adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as $6.6 million higher in production revenue. This was partially offset by an unfavorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a $4.9 million favorable adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2023. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of March 31, 2024 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2024.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.6 billion during the first quarter of 2024 and average balances increased by $12.5 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the first quarter of 2024, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.6 billion as of March 31, 2024 as compared to $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2023. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the RBA division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $34.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, increasing $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to increased asset management fees from higher assets under management during the period. At March 31, 2024, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $48.7 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.8 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing an increase from the $47.1 billion of assets under administration at December 31, 2023.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Division Sale

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a gain of approximately $20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale.

Business Combination

On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2023 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

              % or (1)
basis point (bp) change from
4th Quarter
2023 		  % or
basis point (bp) change from
1st Quarter
2023
    Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Mar 31, 2023  
Net income   $ 187,294     $ 123,480     $ 180,198   52   %   4   %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)     271,629       208,151       266,595   30       2    
Net income per common share – Diluted     2.89       1.87       2.80   55       3    
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.45       0.40       0.40   13       13    
Net revenue (3)     604,774       570,803       565,764   6       7    
Net interest income     464,194       469,974       457,995   (1 )     1    
Net interest margin     3.57 %     3.62 %     3.81 % (5 ) bps   (24 ) bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)     3.59       3.64       3.83   (5 )     (24 )  
Net overhead ratio (4)     1.39       1.89       1.49   (50 )     (10 )  
Return on average assets     1.35       0.89       1.40   46       (5 )  
Return on average common equity     14.42       9.93       15.67   449       (125 )  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)     16.75       11.73       18.55   502       (180 )  
At end of period                      
Total assets   $ 57,576,933     $ 56,259,934     $ 52,873,511   9   %   9   %
Total loans (5)     43,230,706       42,131,831       39,565,471   10       9    
Total deposits     46,448,858       45,397,170       42,718,211   9       9    
Total shareholders’ equity     5,436,400       5,399,526       5,015,506   3       8    

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

    Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
Total assets   $ 57,576,933     $ 56,259,934     $ 55,555,246     $ 54,286,176     $ 52,873,511  
Total loans (1)     43,230,706       42,131,831       41,446,032       41,023,408       39,565,471  
Total deposits     46,448,858       45,397,170       44,992,686       44,038,707       42,718,211  
Total shareholders’ equity     5,436,400       5,399,526       5,015,613       5,041,912       5,015,506  
Selected Statements of Income Data:                    
Net interest income   $ 464,194     $ 469,974     $ 462,358     $ 447,537     $ 457,995  
Net revenue (2)     604,774       570,803       574,836       560,567       565,764  
Net income     187,294       123,480       164,198       154,750       180,198  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)     271,629       208,151       244,781       239,944       266,595  
Net income per common share – Basic     2.93       1.90       2.57       2.41       2.84  
Net income per common share – Diluted     2.89       1.87       2.53       2.38       2.80  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.45       0.40       0.40       0.40       0.40  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:                    
Performance Ratios:                    
Net interest margin     3.57 %     3.62 %     3.60 %     3.64 %     3.81 %
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)     3.59       3.64       3.62       3.66       3.83  
Non-interest income to average assets     1.02       0.73       0.82       0.86       0.84  
Non-interest expense to average assets     2.41       2.62       2.41       2.44       2.33  
Net overhead ratio (4)     1.39       1.89       1.59       1.58       1.49  
Return on average assets     1.35       0.89       1.20       1.18       1.40  
Return on average common equity     14.42       9.93       13.35       12.79       15.67  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)     16.75       11.73       15.73       15.12       18.55  
Average total assets   $ 55,602,695     $ 55,017,075     $ 54,381,981     $ 52,601,953     $ 52,075,318  
Average total shareholders’ equity     5,440,457       5,066,196       5,083,883       5,044,718       4,895,271  
Average loans to average deposits ratio     94.5 %     92.9 %     92.4 %     94.3 %     93.0 %
Period-end loans to deposits ratio     93.1       92.8       92.1       93.2       92.6  
Common Share Data at end of period:                    
Market price per common share   $ 104.39     $ 92.75     $ 75.50     $ 72.62     $ 72.95  
Book value per common share     81.38       81.43       75.19       75.65       75.24  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)     70.40       70.33       64.07       64.50       64.22  
Common shares outstanding     61,736,715       61,243,626       61,222,058       61,197,676       61,176,415  
Other Data at end of period:                    
Common equity to assets ratio     8.7 %     8.9 %     8.3 %     8.5 %     8.7 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (3)     7.6       7.7       7.1       7.4       7.5  
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)     9.5       9.3       9.2       9.3       9.1  
Risk-based capital ratios:                    
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)     10.3       10.3       10.2       10.1       10.1  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)     9.5       9.4       9.3       9.3       9.2  
Total capital ratio (5)     12.2       12.1       12.0       12.0       12.1  
Allowance for credit losses (6)   $ 427,504     $ 427,612     $ 399,531     $ 387,786     $ 376,261  
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans     0.99 %     1.01 %     0.96 %     0.94 %     0.95 %
Number of:                    
Bank subsidiaries     15       15       15       15       15  
Banking offices     176       174       174       175       174  

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3) See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(In thousands)     2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 379,825     $ 423,404     $ 418,088     $ 513,858     $ 445,928  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements     61       60       60       59       58  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     2,131,077       2,084,323       2,448,570       2,163,708       1,563,578  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     4,387,598       3,502,915       3,611,835       3,492,481       3,259,845  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     3,810,015       3,856,916       3,909,150       3,564,473       3,606,391  
Trading account securities     2,184       4,707       1,663       3,027       102  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value     119,777       139,268       134,310       116,275       111,943  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock     224,657       205,003       204,040       195,117       244,957  
Brokerage customer receivables     13,382       10,592       14,042       15,722       16,042  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     339,884       292,722       304,808       338,728       302,493  
Loans, net of unearned income     43,230,706       42,131,831       41,446,032       41,023,408       39,565,471  
Allowance for loan losses     (348,612 )     (344,235 )     (315,039 )     (302,499 )     (287,972 )
Net loans     42,882,094       41,787,596       41,130,993       40,720,909       39,277,499  
Premises, software and equipment, net     744,769       748,966       747,501       749,393       760,283  
Lease investments, net     283,557       281,280       275,152       274,351       256,301  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     1,580,142       1,551,899       1,674,681       1,455,748       1,413,795  
Trade date securities receivable           690,722                   939,758  
Goodwill     656,181       656,672       656,109       656,674       653,587  
Other acquisition-related intangible assets     21,730       22,889       24,244       25,653       20,951  
Total assets   $ 57,576,933     $ 56,259,934     $ 55,555,246     $ 54,286,176     $ 52,873,511  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 9,908,183     $ 10,420,401     $ 10,347,006     $ 10,604,915     $ 11,236,083  
Interest-bearing     36,540,675       34,976,769       34,645,680       33,433,792       31,482,128  
Total deposits     46,448,858       45,397,170       44,992,686       44,038,707       42,718,211  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,676,751       2,326,071       2,326,071       2,026,071       2,316,071  
Other borrowings     575,408       645,813       643,999       665,219       583,548  
Subordinated notes     437,965       437,866       437,731       437,628       437,493  
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     1,747,985       1,799,922       1,885,580       1,823,073       1,549,116  
Total liabilities     52,140,533       50,860,408       50,539,633       49,244,264       47,858,005  
Shareholders’ Equity:                    
Preferred stock     412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500  
Common stock     61,798       61,269       61,244       61,219       61,198  
Surplus     1,954,532       1,943,806       1,933,226       1,923,623       1,913,947  
Treasury stock     (5,757 )     (2,217 )     (1,966 )     (1,966 )     (1,966 )
Retained earnings     3,498,475       3,345,399       3,253,332       3,120,626       2,997,263  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (485,148 )     (361,231 )     (642,723 )     (474,090 )     (367,436 )
Total shareholders’ equity     5,436,400       5,399,526       5,015,613       5,041,912       5,015,506  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 57,576,933     $ 56,259,934     $ 55,555,246     $ 54,286,176     $ 52,873,511  

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023
Interest income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 710,341     $ 694,943     $ 666,260     $ 621,057     $ 558,692  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   4,146       4,318       4,767       4,178       3,528  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   16,658       21,762       26,866       16,882       13,468  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements   19       578       1,157       1       70  
Investment securities   69,678       68,237       59,164       51,243       59,943  
Trading account securities   18       15       6       6       14  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock   4,478       3,792       3,896       3,544       3,680  
Brokerage customer receivables   175       203       284       265       295  
Total interest income   805,513       793,848       762,400       697,176       639,690  
Interest expense                  
Interest on deposits   299,532       285,390       262,783       213,495       144,802  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances   22,048       18,316       17,436       17,399       19,135  
Interest on other borrowings   9,248       9,557       9,384       8,485       7,854  
Interest on subordinated notes   5,487       5,522       5,491       5,523       5,488  
Interest on junior subordinated debentures   5,004       5,089       4,948       4,737       4,416  
Total interest expense   341,319       323,874       300,042       249,639       181,695  
Net interest income   464,194       469,974       462,358       447,537       457,995  
Provision for credit losses   21,673       42,908       19,923       28,514       23,045  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   442,521       427,066       442,435       419,023       434,950  
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management   34,815       33,275       33,529       33,858       29,945  
Mortgage banking   27,663       7,433       27,395       29,981       18,264  
Service charges on deposit accounts   14,811       14,522       14,217       13,608       12,903  
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net   1,326       2,484       (2,357 )     0       1,398  
Fees from covered call options   4,847       4,679       4,215       2,578       10,391  
Trading gains (losses), net   677       (505 )     728       106       813  
Operating lease income, net   14,110       14,162       13,863       12,227       13,046  
Other   42,331       24,779       20,888       20,672       21,009  
Total non-interest income   140,580       100,829       112,478       113,030       107,769  
Non-interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   195,173       193,971       192,338       184,923       176,781  
Software and equipment   27,731       27,779       25,951       26,205       24,697  
Operating lease equipment   10,683       10,694       12,020       9,816       9,833  
Occupancy, net   19,086       18,102       21,304       19,176       18,486  
Data processing   9,292       8,892       10,773       9,726       9,409  
Advertising and marketing   13,040       17,166       18,169       17,794       11,946  
Professional fees   9,553       8,768       8,887       8,940       8,163  
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets   1,158       1,356       1,408       1,499       1,235  
FDIC insurance   14,537       43,677       9,748       9,008       8,669  
OREO expenses, net   392       (1,559 )     120       118       (207 )
Other   32,500       33,806       29,337       33,418       30,157  
Total non-interest expense   333,145       362,652       330,055       320,623       299,169  
Income before taxes   249,956       165,243       224,858       211,430       243,550  
Income tax expense   62,662       41,763       60,660       56,680       63,352  
Net income $ 187,294     $ 123,480     $ 164,198     $ 154,750     $ 180,198  
Preferred stock dividends   6,991       6,991       6,991       6,991       6,991  
Net income applicable to common shares $ 180,303     $ 116,489     $ 157,207     $ 147,759     $ 173,207  
Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.93     $ 1.90     $ 2.57     $ 2.41     $ 2.84  
Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.89     $ 1.87     $ 2.53     $ 2.38     $ 2.80  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.45     $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 0.40  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   61,481       61,236       61,213       61,192       60,950  
Dilutive potential common shares   928       1,166       964       902       873  
Average common shares and dilutive common shares   62,409       62,402       62,177       62,094       61,823  

 

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 (1)   Mar 31, 2023
Balance:                        
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 193,064   $ 155,529   $ 190,511   $ 235,570   $ 155,687 97 %   24 %
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   146,820     137,193     114,297     103,158     146,806 28     0  
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 339,884   $ 292,722   $ 304,808   $ 338,728   $ 302,493 65 %   12 %
                         
Core loans:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial and industrial $ 6,105,968   $ 5,804,629   $ 5,894,732   $ 5,737,633   $ 5,855,035 21 %   4 %
Asset-based lending   1,355,255     1,433,250     1,396,591     1,465,848     1,482,071 (22 )   (9 )
Municipal   721,526     677,143     676,915     653,117     655,301 26     10  
Leases   2,344,295     2,208,368     2,109,628     1,925,767     1,904,137 25     23  
PPP loans   11,036     11,533     13,744     15,337     17,195 (17 )   (36 )
Commercial real estate                        
Residential construction   57,558     58,642     51,550     51,689     69,998 (7 )   (18 )
Commercial construction   1,748,607     1,729,937     1,547,322     1,409,751     1,234,762 4     42  
Land   344,149     295,462     294,901     298,996     292,293 66     18  
Office   1,566,748     1,455,417     1,422,748     1,404,422     1,392,040 31     13  
Industrial   2,190,200     2,135,876     2,057,957     2,002,740     1,858,088 10     18  
Retail   1,366,415     1,337,517     1,341,451     1,304,083     1,309,680 9     4  
Multi-family   2,922,432     2,815,911     2,710,829     2,696,478     2,635,411 15     11  
Mixed use and other   1,437,328     1,515,402     1,519,422     1,440,652     1,446,806 (21 )   (1 )
Home equity   340,349     343,976     343,258     336,974     337,016 (4 )   1  
Residential real estate                        
Residential real estate loans for investment   2,746,916     2,619,083     2,538,630     2,455,392     2,309,393 20     19  
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   90,911     92,780     97,911     117,024     119,301 (8 )   (24 )
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   52,439     57,803     71,062     70,824     76,851 (37 )   (32 )
Total core loans $ 25,402,132   $ 24,592,729   $ 24,088,651   $ 23,386,727   $ 22,995,378 13 %   10 %
                         
Niche loans:                        
Commercial                        
Franchise $ 1,122,302   $ 1,092,532   $ 1,074,162   $ 1,091,164   $ 1,131,913 11 %   (1 )%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit   403,245     230,211     245,450     381,043     235,684 302     71  
Community Advantage - homeowners association   475,832     452,734     424,054     405,042     389,922 21     22  
Insurance agency lending   964,022     921,653     890,197     925,520     905,727 18     6  
Premium Finance receivables                        
U.S. property & casualty insurance   6,113,993     5,983,103     5,815,346     5,900,228     5,043,486 9     21  
Canada property & casualty insurance   826,026     920,426     907,401     862,470     695,394 (41 )   19  
Life insurance   7,872,033     7,877,943     7,931,808     8,039,273     8,125,802 0     (3 )
Consumer and other   51,121     60,500     68,963     31,941     42,165 (62 )   21  
Total niche loans $ 17,828,574   $ 17,539,102   $ 17,357,381   $ 17,636,681   $ 16,570,093 7 %   8 %
                         
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 43,230,706   $ 42,131,831   $ 41,446,032   $ 41,023,408   $ 39,565,471 10 %   9 %

(1) Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2023 (1) 		  Mar 31, 2023
Balance:                        
Non-interest-bearing $ 9,908,183     $ 10,420,401     $ 10,347,006     $ 10,604,915     $ 11,236,083   (20 )%   (12 )%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   5,720,947       5,797,649       6,006,114       5,814,836       5,576,558   (5 )   3  
Wealth management deposits (2)   1,347,817       1,614,499       1,788,099       1,417,984       1,809,933   (66 )   (26 )
Money market   15,617,717       15,149,215       14,478,504       14,523,124       13,552,277   12     15  
Savings   5,959,774       5,790,334       5,584,294       5,321,578       5,192,108   12     15  
Time certificates of deposit   7,894,420       6,625,072       6,788,669       6,356,270       5,351,252   77     48  
Total deposits $ 46,448,858     $ 45,397,170     $ 44,992,686     $ 44,038,707     $ 42,718,211   9 %   9 %
Mix:                        
Non-interest-bearing   21 %     23 %     23 %     24 %     26 %      
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   12       13       13       13       13        
Wealth management deposits (2)   3       4       4       3       4        
Money market   34       33       32       33       32        
Savings   13       13       13       12       12        
Time certificates of deposit   17       14       15       15       13        
Total deposits   100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %      

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of March 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)   Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit 		  Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months   $ 2,250,084     4.53 %
4-6 months     2,431,414     4.76  
7-9 months     1,658,270     4.32  
10-12 months     991,137     4.06  
13-18 months     438,441     3.71  
19-24 months     55,853     2.50  
24+ months     69,221     1.78  
Total   $ 7,894,420     4.42 %

 

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

    Average Balance for three months ended,
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(In thousands)     2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)   $ 1,254,332     $ 1,682,176     $ 2,053,568     $ 1,454,057     $ 1,235,748  
Investment securities (2)     8,349,796       7,971,068       7,706,285       7,252,582       7,956,722  
FHLB and FRB stock     230,648       204,593       201,252       223,813       233,615  
Liquidity management assets (3)     9,834,776       9,857,837       9,961,105       8,930,452       9,426,085  
Other earning assets (3)(4)     15,081       14,821       17,879       17,401       18,445  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     290,275       279,569       319,099       307,683       270,966  
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)     42,129,893       41,361,952       40,707,042       40,106,393       39,093,368  
Total earning assets (3)     52,270,025       51,514,179       51,005,125       49,361,929       48,808,864  
Allowance for loan and investment security losses     (361,734 )     (329,441 )     (319,491 )     (302,627 )     (282,704 )
Cash and due from banks     450,267       443,989       459,819       481,510       488,457  
Other assets     3,244,137       3,388,348       3,236,528       3,061,141       3,060,701  
Total assets   $ 55,602,695     $ 55,017,075     $ 54,381,981     $ 52,601,953     $ 52,075,318  
                     
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 5,680,265     $ 5,868,976     $ 5,815,155     $ 5,540,597     $ 5,271,740  
Wealth management deposits     1,510,203       1,704,099       1,512,765       1,545,626       2,167,081  
Money market accounts     14,474,492       14,212,320       14,155,446       13,735,924       12,533,468  
Savings accounts     5,792,118       5,676,155       5,472,535       5,206,609       4,830,322  
Time deposits     7,148,456       6,645,980       6,495,906       5,603,024       5,041,638  
Interest-bearing deposits     34,605,534       34,107,530       33,451,807       31,631,780       29,844,249  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,728,849       2,326,073       2,241,292       2,227,106       2,474,882  
Other borrowings     627,711       633,673       657,454       625,757       602,937  
Subordinated notes     437,893       437,785       437,658       437,545       437,422  
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     38,653,553       37,758,627       37,041,777       35,175,754       33,613,056  
Non-interest-bearing deposits     9,972,646       10,406,585       10,612,009       10,908,022       12,171,631  
Other liabilities     1,536,039       1,785,667       1,644,312       1,473,459       1,395,360  
Equity     5,440,457       5,066,196       5,083,883       5,044,718       4,895,271  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 55,602,695     $ 55,017,075     $ 54,381,981     $ 52,601,953     $ 52,075,318  
                     
Net free funds/contribution (6)   $ 13,616,472     $ 13,755,552     $ 13,963,348     $ 14,186,175     $ 15,195,808  

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

    Net Interest Income for three months ended,
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(In thousands)     2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Interest income:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents   $ 16,677     $ 22,340     $ 28,022     $ 16,882     $ 13,538  
Investment securities     70,228       68,812       59,737       51,795       60,494  
FHLB and FRB stock     4,478       3,792       3,896       3,544       3,680  
Liquidity management assets (1)     91,383       94,944       91,655       72,221       77,712  
Other earning assets (1)     198       222       291       272       313  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     4,146       4,318       4,767       4,178       3,528  
Loans, net of unearned income (1)     712,587       697,093       668,183       622,939       560,564  
Total interest income   $ 808,314     $ 796,577     $ 764,896     $ 699,610     $ 642,117  
                     
Interest expense:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 34,896     $ 38,124     $ 36,001     $ 29,178     $ 18,772  
Wealth management deposits     10,461       12,076       9,350       9,097       12,258  
Money market accounts     137,984       130,252       124,742       106,630       68,276  
Savings accounts     39,071       36,463       31,784       25,603       15,816  
Time deposits     77,120       68,475       60,906       42,987       29,680  
Interest-bearing deposits     299,532       285,390       262,783       213,495       144,802  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     22,048       18,316       17,436       17,399       19,135  
Other borrowings     9,248       9,557       9,384       8,485       7,854  
Subordinated notes     5,487       5,522       5,491       5,523       5,488  
Junior subordinated debentures     5,004       5,089       4,948       4,737       4,416  
Total interest expense   $ 341,319     $ 323,874     $ 300,042     $ 249,639     $ 181,695  
                     
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment     (2,801 )     (2,729 )     (2,496 )     (2,434 )     (2,427 )
Net interest income (GAAP) (2)     464,194       469,974       462,358       447,537       457,995  
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment     2,801       2,729       2,496       2,434       2,427  
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   $ 466,995     $ 472,703     $ 464,854     $ 449,971     $ 460,422  

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2) See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

    Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
    Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31,
2023
Yield earned on:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents   5.35 %   5.27 %   5.41 %   4.66 %   4.44 %
Investment securities   3.38     3.42     3.08     2.86     3.08  
FHLB and FRB stock   7.81     7.35     7.68     6.35     6.39  
Liquidity management assets   3.74     3.82     3.65     3.24     3.34  
Other earning assets   5.25     5.92     6.47     6.27     6.87  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   5.74     6.13     5.93     5.45     5.28  
Loans, net of unearned income   6.80     6.69     6.51     6.23     5.82  
Total earning assets   6.22 %   6.13 %   5.95 %   5.68 %   5.34 %
                     
Rate paid on:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   2.47 %   2.58 %   2.46 %   2.11 %   1.44 %
Wealth management deposits   2.79     2.81     2.45     2.36     2.29  
Money market accounts   3.83     3.64     3.50     3.11     2.21  
Savings accounts   2.71     2.55     2.30     1.97     1.33  
Time deposits   4.34     4.09     3.72     3.08     2.39  
Interest-bearing deposits   3.48     3.32     3.12     2.71     1.97  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3.25     3.12     3.09     3.13     3.14  
Other borrowings   5.92     5.98     5.66     5.44     5.28  
Subordinated notes   5.04     5.00     4.98     5.06     5.02  
Junior subordinated debentures   7.94     7.96     7.74     7.49     6.97  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.55 %   3.40 %   3.21 %   2.85 %   2.19 %
                     
Interest rate spread (1)(2)   2.67 %   2.73 %   2.74 %   2.83 %   3.15 %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )
Net free funds/contribution (3)   0.92     0.91     0.88     0.83     0.68  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (2)   3.57 %   3.62 %   3.60 %   3.64 %   3.81 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   0.02     0.02     0.02     0.02     0.02  
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   3.59 %   3.64 %   3.62 %   3.66 %   3.83 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario   +200 Basis Points   +100 Basis Points   -100 Basis Points   -200 Basis Points
Mar 31, 2024   1.9 %   1.4 %   1.5 %   1.6 %
Dec 31, 2023   2.6     1.8     0.4     (0.7 )
Sep 30, 2023   3.3     1.9     (2.0 )   (5.2 )
Jun 30, 2023   5.7     2.9     (2.9 )   (7.9 )
Mar 31, 2023   4.2     2.4     (2.4 )   (7.3 )

 

Ramp Scenario +200 Basis Points   +100 Basis Points   -100 Basis Points   -200 Basis Points
Mar 31, 2024 0.8 %   0.6 %   1.3 %   2.0 %
Dec 31, 2023 1.6     1.2     (0.3 )   (1.5 )
Sep 30, 2023 1.7     1.2     (0.5 )   (2.4 )
Jun 30, 2023 2.9     1.8     (0.9 )   (3.4 )
Mar 31, 2023 3.0     1.7     (1.3 )   (3.4 )

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to diminish. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future years.

TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

  Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of March 31, 2024 One year or
less 		  From one to
five years 		  From five to fifteen years   After fifteen years   Total
(In thousands)        
Commercial                  
Fixed rate $ 446,377     $ 3,035,619     $ 1,778,737     $ 38,598     $ 5,299,331  
Variable rate   8,202,814       1,336                   8,204,150  
Total commercial $ 8,649,191     $ 3,036,955     $ 1,778,737     $ 38,598     $ 13,503,481  
Commercial real estate                  
Fixed rate   507,960       2,472,599       364,499       53,492       3,398,550  
Variable rate   8,218,443       16,406       38             8,234,887  
Total commercial real estate $ 8,726,403     $ 2,489,005     $ 364,537     $ 53,492     $ 11,633,437  
Home equity                  
Fixed rate   9,684       3,551             26       13,261  
Variable rate   327,088                         327,088  
Total home equity $ 336,772     $ 3,551     $     $ 26     $ 340,349  
Residential real estate                  
Fixed rate   19,856       3,515       30,517       1,045,088       1,098,976  
Variable rate   79,739       315,526       1,396,025             1,791,290  
Total residential real estate $ 99,595     $ 319,041     $ 1,426,542     $ 1,045,088     $ 2,890,266  
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty                  
Fixed rate   6,827,182       112,837                   6,940,019  
Variable rate                            
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 6,827,182     $ 112,837     $     $     $ 6,940,019  
Premium finance receivables - life insurance                  
Fixed rate   4,452       594,634       4,000       6,991       610,077  
Variable rate   7,261,956                         7,261,956  
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 7,266,408     $ 594,634     $ 4,000     $ 6,991     $ 7,872,033  
Consumer and other                  
Fixed rate   4,139       5,683       9       460       10,291  
Variable rate   40,830                         40,830  
Total consumer and other $ 44,969     $ 5,683     $ 9     $ 460     $ 51,121  
                   
Total per category                  
Fixed rate   7,819,650       6,228,438       2,177,762       1,144,655       17,370,505  
Variable rate   24,130,870       333,268       1,396,063             25,860,201  
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 31,950,520     $ 6,561,706     $ 3,573,825     $ 1,144,655     $ 43,230,706  
                   
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:                  
SOFR tenors                 $ 14,880,310  
One- year CMT                   6,112,917  
Prime                   3,341,033  
Fed Funds                   1,039,799  
Ameribor tenors                   284,141  
Other U.S. Treasury tenors                   124,941  
Other                   77,060  
Total variable rate                 $ 25,860,201  

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

Graph available at the following link:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d1a58f1e-d3c0-4ab2-ba56-53947fd2c22b

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $11.6 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.1 billion tied to one-year CMT. The above chart shows:

    Basis Point (bp) Change in
    1-month
SOFR 		  One- year CMT   Prime  
First Quarter 2024   (2 ) bps 24   bps 0 bps
Fourth Quarter 2023   3     (67 )   0  
Third Quarter 2023   18     6     25  
Second Quarter 2023   34     76     25  
First Quarter 2023   44     (9 )   50  

 

TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

    Three Months Ended
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period   $ 427,612     $ 399,531     $ 387,786     $ 376,261     $ 357,936  
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2022-02                             741  
Provision for credit losses     21,673       42,908       19,923       28,514       23,045  
Other adjustments     (31 )     62       (60 )     41       4  
Charge-offs:                    
Commercial     11,215       5,114       2,427       5,629       2,543  
Commercial real estate     5,469       5,386       1,713       8,124       5  
Home equity     74             227              
Residential real estate     38       114       78              
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty     6,938       6,706       5,830       4,519       4,629  
Premium finance receivables - life insurance                 18       134       21  
Consumer and other     107       148       184       110       153  
Total charge-offs     23,841       17,468       10,477       18,516       7,351  
Recoveries:                    
Commercial     479       592       1,162       505       392  
Commercial real estate     31       92       243       25       100  
Home equity     29       34       33       37       35  
Residential real estate     2       10       1       6       4  
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty     1,519       1,820       906       890       1,314  
Premium finance receivables - life insurance     8       7                   9  
Consumer and other     23       24       14       23       32  
Total recoveries     2,091       2,579       2,359       1,486       1,886  
Net charge-offs     (21,750 )     (14,889 )     (8,118 )     (17,030 )     (5,465 )
Allowance for credit losses at period end   $ 427,504     $ 427,612     $ 399,531     $ 387,786     $ 376,261  
                     
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
Commercial     0.33 %     0.14 %     0.04 %     0.16 %     0.07 %
Commercial real estate     0.19       0.19       0.05       0.31       0.00  
Home equity     0.05       (0.04 )     0.23       (0.04 )     (0.04 )
Residential real estate     0.01       0.02       0.01       0.00       0.00  
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty     0.32       0.29       0.29       0.24       0.23  
Premium finance receivables - life insurance     (0.00 )     (0.00 )     0.00       0.01       0.00  
Consumer and other     0.42       0.58       0.65       0.45       0.74  
Total loans, net of unearned income     0.21 %     0.14 %     0.08 %     0.17 %     0.06 %
                     
Loans at period end   $ 43,230,706     $ 42,131,831     $ 41,446,032     $ 41,023,408     $ 39,565,471  
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end     0.81 %     0.82 %     0.76 %     0.74 %     0.73 %
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end     0.99       1.01       0.96       0.94       0.95  

 

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

    Three Months Ended
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(In thousands)     2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Provision for loan losses   $ 26,159     $ 44,023     $ 20,717     $ 31,516     $ 22,520  
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses     (4,468 )     (1,081 )     (769 )     (2,945 )     550  
Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses     (18 )     (34 )     (25 )     (57 )     (25 )
Provision for credit losses   $ 21,673     $ 42,908     $ 19,923     $ 28,514     $ 23,045  
                     
Allowance for loan losses   $ 348,612     $ 344,235     $ 315,039     $ 302,499     $ 287,972  
Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses     78,563       83,030       84,111       84,881       87,826  
Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses     427,175       427,265       399,150       387,380       375,798  
Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses     329       347       381       406       463  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 427,504     $ 427,612     $ 399,531     $ 387,786     $ 376,261  

 

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

  As of Mar 31, 2024 As of Dec 31, 2023 As of Sep 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Recorded
Investment 		  Calculated
Allowance 		  % of its
category’s balance 		Recorded
Investment		   Calculated
Allowance		   % of its
category’s balance		 Recorded
Investment		   Calculated
Allowance		   % of its
category’s balance
Commercial:                        