XR Immersive Technologies Announces Studio Partnerships and Game Distributions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XR Immersive Tech Inc. (“Immersive Tech”, or the “Company”) (CSE: VRAI) (FSE:79W) (OTCQB: FNTTF), an industry leader in Social Entertainment, AI, VR and AR content and experiences, is thrilled to announce the partnership with Smilegate Entertainment Inc to bring the one of most popular first person shooter VR games in the world Crossfire: Sierra Squad to VR locations worldwide through its subsidiary Synthesis VR (SynthesisVR).

The SynthesisVR software platform is one of the largest VR out of home entertainment marketplace for games, educational and training experiences worldwide. SynthesisVR has over 450 VR arcades globally and a market of over 400+ VR games.

About Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Crossfire: Sierra Squad has captivated players worldwide with its heart-pounding action and immersive gameplay. Now, thanks to the collaboration between SynthesisVR and Smilegate Entertainment Inc, players everywhere can experience the thrill of Crossfire: Sierra Squad in virtual reality.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad offers a high replay value encouraging players to return to VR entertainment locations for an amazing social experience with friends and family. With many different game modes such as single player missions, 2 player co-op missions, 13 campaign missions and a horde mode supporting 4 players, Crossfire: Sierra Squad will be perfect for VR locations worldwide.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad boasts over 63 campaign missions, 39 different weapons and 17 types of enemies.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad is compatible with various PC-based headsets, including but not limited to Valve Index, HTC Headsets, and Meta Quests headsets via Streaming Link.

"We are excited about our collaboration with Smilegate. There are not many VR games that offer an action packed social experience while providing a very realistic battlefield experience. With multiple missions and game modes I’m sure Crossfire: Sierra Squad is going to be a hit among VR locations looking to provide a cutting edge and exciting experience to its customer base” said A Shabeer Sinnalebbe.

"We are thrilled to join forces with XR Immersive Tech in this strategic partnership, bringing Crossfire: Sierra Squad to VR locations worldwide through SynthesisVR. Crossfire: Sierra Squad has been a popular game all over the world with thousands of players and we want to bring this amazing experience to VR locations worldwide through this partnership” said Jason Kang, Director of Global Business at Smilegate Entertainment Inc.

More Exciting News

In more exciting news, SynthesisVR continues its partnership with Schell Games LLC, in bringing their widely popular game I Expect You To Die 2 to VR locations all over the world. Schell Games is a popular VR game developer and the creators behind Among US VR, Star Wars Jedi Challenges and more.

" I Expect You To Die 2 ," the highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed VR puzzle game “ I Expect You To Die ”. Players delve into the role of a secret agent once more, facing a series of challenging puzzles and thwarting the schemes of the villainous Dr. Zor. With its engaging storyline, clever puzzles, and immersive VR environments, "I Expect You To Die 2" promises an enthralling gaming experience for both new players and seasoned agents alike.

In closing, the groundbreaking partnership between XR Immersive Tech Inc.'s subsidiary, SynthesisVR, and popular content developers worldwide marks an important progress in the VR entertainment industry. These collaborations underscore SynthesisVR's commitment to continuously bring high-quality games to VR locations globally, while also addressing the growing demand for an exceptional social experience. With its dedication to innovation, SynthesisVR aims to solidify its position as the premier VR management and content licensing platform, offering immersive experiences to players worldwide.

SynthesisVR offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline day-to-day operations for VR locations. From seamless content licensing and management to robust analytics and customer support, SynthesisVR empowers businesses to thrive in the competitive VR market. With its user-friendly interface and customizable options, SynthesisVR ensures that VR locations can deliver top-notch experiences to their patrons while maximizing operational efficiency.

