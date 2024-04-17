Submit Release
PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with UT Austin President

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with The University of Texas at Austin President Jay Hartzell to discuss advancing Texas’ leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, bolstering our national security, and ensuring America’s global competitiveness in emerging technologies. See photo below.

This image is in the public domain, but those wishing to do so may credit the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

