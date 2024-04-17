Sircles Reimagines Group Chat for Your Most Trusted Circle of Friends as Crowdfunding Campaign Enters Final Days

With just a few short hours left in their equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder, Sircles unveils an innovative group chat feature that redefines user engagement and community building by enabling users to share recommendations directly into organized topics for focused discussions.

Sacramento, CA, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sircles , the pioneering social recommendations app, is revolutionizing the way users interact with their most trusted circle of friends through its reimagined group chat feature. This development comes as the company's highly successful equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder enters its final days, set to close on April 19, 2024. The campaign has already raised an impressive $1.5 million from a community of over 1,500 investors who believe in Sircles' mission to transform the way people discover and share their favorite experiences.

Reimagining Group Chat:

Recommendation Sharing: Sircles allows users to share their recommendations directly into a group chat, fostering engagement and conversation around their favorite experiences.

Organized Topics: When a user shares a recommendation, Sircles automatically creates a dedicated topic within the chat. This innovative approach keeps conversations focused and easy to follow, enabling users to dive deep into discussions about specific recommendations.

Seamless Integration: The content from these topics seamlessly feeds into the main chat in a clear and organized manner, ensuring that everyone stays in the loop with what's happening inside each topic. This unique integration strikes the perfect balance between focused discussions and overall group engagement.

Momentum Building Towards Launch:

Investor Engagement: Sircles' 6,000-strong investor community plays a crucial role in the app's success. Their active participation in creating and engaging with group chats is not only helping to test the system but also laying the foundation for a vibrant and interconnected community.

Viral Growth: The average Sircles user invites 3 additional users to join the community, demonstrating the app's potential for rapid, organic growth through word-of-mouth referrals and the power of trusted recommendations.

Community-Driven Growth: By initiating group chats and inviting friends, family, and fellow investors, Sircles' users are directly contributing to the platform's growth and success. This organic, community-driven approach sets Sircles apart in the world of social recommendations.

Invest in the Future of Social Recommendations:

With just a few short hours until the conclusion of Sircles' equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder, now is the time for investors to seize the opportunity to be part of this revolutionary platform's journey.

Join the ranks of Sircles' 6,000-strong investor community, who have collectively raised over $6 million across multiple rounds of equity crowdfunding. Be part of a movement that reshapes recommendations, supports local businesses, and fosters meaningful connections. Visit Sircles on Wefunder to learn more and invest today.

About Sircles

Founded by Sacramento-based entrepreneurs John Worthington and Todd Fiore, Sircles is a social recommendations app that empowers users to store, share, and discover their favorite experiences, from restaurants to movies and beyond. By fostering a positive, trusted environment and rewarding users for sharing, Sircles is revolutionizing the way people connect and support local businesses. For more information, visit http://www.sircles.com or join their community of investors on Wefunder at wefunder.com/sircles



