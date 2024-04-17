THREE CHORD BOURBON SERIES A EQUITY RAISE NEARLY COMPLETE AS IT ANNOUNCES ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND PARTNERSHIP

Series A Round Hits $10M Mark of Expected $12.7M Overall Target; as The Allman Brothers Band joins Three Chord 2024 Backstage Series

Buffalo, NY, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Chord Bourbon, Inc. (www.ThreeChordBourbon.com), the award-winning bourbon company founded by music legend Neil Giraldo, is proud to announce that its Series A equity raise has nearly achieved its goal, with the opportunity receiving an enthusiastic response from investors and whiskey fans alike. The raise is closing soon, so investors are encouraged to join the Three Chord family before the opportunity ends.In an exciting update to the Three Chord Bourbon Backstage Series lineup, the renowned Allman Brothers Band has been added to the list of collaborators for 2024. This addition further solidifies Three Chord's commitment to blending music and whiskey in innovative ways. Three Chord's Backstage Series introduces a seamless platform for artist partnerships, where bespoke whiskey creations are curated to reflect the essence of each musician. This innovative collaboration not only delivers an engaging experience for fans but also drives sales, enhancing Three Chord's market presence. The Backstage Series has been a huge success, with collaborations with bands like Halestorm, Dinosaur Jr, Theory of a Deadman, and The Cadillac Three already well-received.

We are thrilled to welcome The Allman Brothers Band to our Backstage Series lineup. Their unique sound and style perfectly align with our mission to create distinctive, music-inspired blends that resonate with fans of both whiskey and great music," said Ari Sussman, Whiskey Maker at Three Chord Bourbon. " Our goal is to create a whiskey that not only honors their legacy but also celebrates their contribution to the world of rock and roll."

The successful Series A raise has been supported by traditional investments as well as through the WeFunder platform, drawing over 250 micro investors who have the opportunity to join the Three Chord family and receive exclusive perks and benefits, including early access to new blends and special tasting opportunities.

In addition to expanding the Backstage Series, Three Chord Bourbon plans to use the raised capital to increase brand distribution to cover the entire continental US, along with strategic international markets. The company remains dedicated to its mission of crafting high-quality bourbon blends that appeal to a wide audience, from seasoned whiskey enthusiasts to music fans.

"We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we continue to grow and innovate. The support from our investors and fans has been crucial to our success, and we look forward to sharing more exciting news and collaborations in the coming year," expressed Founder Neil Giraldo.

For investors interested in joining the Three Chord Bourbon family or learning more about investment opportunities, please visit www.ThreeChordBourbon.com/invest or contact investor@threechordbourbon.com for more information. Register to the company’s live webinar on April 18th for more information and real-time Q&A. Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RGhjEDjQQWi2o0NRHytvOQ

For accredited investors interested in investments of $25,000 or more please contact investor@threechordbourbon.com to request a full private placement memorandum and information on additional investor benefits such as access to limited edition, investor-only whiskey releases and more.



About Three Chord Bourbon

Three Chord Bourbon, Inc. is a mid-stage American whiskey blending house that embraces the spirit of creativity through a unique brand rooted in music. Founded in 2017 by celebrity Neil Giraldo (five-time Grammy award winning musician, producer, and film composer) and whiskey maker Ari Sussman, Three Chord Bourbon offers eight award-winning bourbon blends that are now sold in 37 states including major retail chains such as Costco, Myers, BevMo and Specs.



Giraldo’s passion for crafting innovative spirits is as strong as his efforts in helping up-and-coming musicians, reflected by the Three Chord Musical Ambassador Program as well as various philanthropic efforts, helping Three Chord stand out as the only craft whiskey brand that financially supports aspiring musicians. For more information, please visit www.ThreeChordBourbon.com



Michael Nanula Three Chord Bourbon 716.572.4264 investor(at)threechordbourbon.com