NFI schedules first quarter 2024 financial results and Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced it intends to release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 2, 2024 after market close, with a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time, ET).



For attendees who wish to join by webcast, registration is not required; the event can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zeudch8z . NFI encourages attendees to join via webcast as a results presentation will be presented and users can also submit questions to management through the platform. The results presentation will be available at www.nfigroup.com .

Attendees who wish to join by phone must visit the following link and pre-register: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfefc68e9b4b34db4ab3ec8162bfac924 . An email will be sent to the user’s registered email address, which will provide the call-in details. Due to the possibility of emails being held up in spam filters, we highly recommend that attendees wishing to join via phone register ahead of time to ensure receipt of their access details.

A replay of the call will be accessible from about 12:00 p.m. ET on May 3, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 2, 2025, at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zeudch8z . The replay will also be available on NFI's website at: www.nfigroup.com .

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NFI’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”) will be held virtually on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The materials for the Shareholders’ Meeting and voting instructions will be sent to shareholders in advance of the meeting. Details on how to join the meeting, along with other relevant documents, including the Management Information Circular, have been posted on NFI’s website at: https://www.nfigroup.com/events-and-presentation/annual-general-meeting .

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With over 8,500 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com , www.newflyer.com , www.mcicoach.com , nfi.parts , www.alexander-dennis.com , arbocsv.com , and carfaircomposites.com .