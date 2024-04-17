Applications open for Ignition Fund

CANADA, April 17 - Applications are open for Innovation PEI’s 2024 spring Ignition Fund, which offers up to $25,000 to launch or expand a business in Prince Edward Island.

Since launching the Ignition Fund, 95 Island companies have been awarded $2,375,000 in funding to transform their ideas to market-ready innovations.

“The Ignition Fund process gives start up organizations like ours a fantastic opportunity to develop pitching skills in a safe environment” said Shelley Montreuil, CEO and co-founder of trippl inc. “Being one of the successful recipients is a proud moment for trippl. It has allowed us to fast track beta testing and improved customer experience for all our app users.”

The Ignition Fund is a competitive-based fund designed to support entrepreneurs seeking startup capital for new innovative business ventures or to develop and launch groundbreaking products.

“By providing startup capital and fostering a culture of innovation, we are laying the groundwork for a prosperous future in our province. This funding represents our commitment to nurturing innovation and supporting the dreams of local entrepreneurs.” - Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Minister Gilles Arsenault

Innovation PEI will be accepting Ignition Fund applications until May 13 at 1 p.m.

