Books published to mark 70th anniversary of Điện Biên Phủ Victory

ĐIỆN BIÊN - The Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the Party Committee of northern Dien Bien province on April 17 unveiled a series of books marking the 70th anniversary of Điện Biên Phủ Victory.

The book “Điện Biên Phủ – Lịch sử va ký ức” (Điện Biên Phủ – History and memories) compiles selected articles and analyses about the Điện Biên Phủ campaign by leaders and generals who were directly involved in the campaign, as well as scientists, commentators, writers and journalists from both in and outside the country.

The book "Anh hung, chien si Điện Biên Phủ” (Heroes, soldiers of Điện Biên Phủ) serves as a heartfelt tribute, honouring the contributions of the heroes, martyrs, soldiers, young volunteers and frontline workers who played crucial roles in the Điện Biên Phủ campaign and other battlefields during the resistance war against French colonialists.

Meanwhile, the book “Võ Nguyên Giáp – Vị tướng của nhân dân” (Võ Nguyên Giáp - The People's General", published in Vietnamese-English, Vietnamese-French, Vietnamese-Spanish, Vietnamese-Chinese and Vietnamese-Arabic languages, delves into the life and revolutionary career of the General, the esteemed elder brother of the Việt Nam People's Army and the beloved Commander-in-Chief of Vietnamese military generals and soldiers.

Numerous book titles about the land, culture, prominent historical figures and personalities of Dien Bien province were also published on this occasion.

The books are also available in the digital format, catering to readers both at home and abroad via the publisher's official website sachquocgia.vn.