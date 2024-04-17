Submit Release
PM attends ceremony to start work on Him Lam resistance centre renovation project

VIETNAM, April 17 - ĐIỆN BIÊN – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on April 17 attended a ceremony to start work on a project to renovate Him Lam resistance centre, a part of the Điện Biên Phủ complex of fortifications in the northern mountainous province of Điện Biên.

The event was part of a series of activities in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024) that directly led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina.

The Him Lam resistance centre was built with three bases on three hills forming a tripod position.

To win the opening combat in the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign, Him Lam hill was soaked in blood of hero Phan Đình Giót and many of his comrades who laid down their lives.

The conservation and renovation of the Him Lam resistance centre relic site aims to maintain the status quo of the site, and show gratitude to soldiers and martyrs who laid down their lives for the historic Điện Biên Phủ Victory.

On the same day, PM Chinh attended a ceremony naming streets, including one in Mường Thanh ward after late Prime Minister Phạm Văn Đồng and another in Noong Bua ward after Martyr, Dien Bien Soldier, Hero of the People's Armed Forces Nguyễn Ngọc Bảo.

On this occasion, 37 other streets were also given names. VNS

