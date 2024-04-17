Việt Nam, Poland reinforce defence ties

VIETNAM, April 17 - HÀ NỘI – Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoàng Xuân Chiến lauded the practical, effective and outstanding development of bilateral defence ties in personnel training and defence industry during a reception in Hà Nội on April 17 for Polish Ambassador to Việt Nam Aleksander Surdej.

Chiến, who is also a member of the Central Military Commission, acknowledged the role played by Polish defence attachés in Việt Nam, who have worked closely with Vietnamese military units to foster mutual understanding and discuss cooperation in the fields of training, delegation exchange, military medicine, air force and defence industry in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation signed in 2010.

He expressed his wish that Ambassador Surdej will work closely with the Vietnamese ministry in key areas such as high-level delegation exchange, consolidating the existing defence cooperation framework and mechanisms; facilitating interactions between defence enterprises from both countries, including joining the upcoming Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024; and encouraging support for cooperation activities between Việt Nam and the European Union in the defence sector.

The host believed that the diplomat will make active contributions to propelling Việt Nam-Poland ties and their defence relations in particular for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On the occasion, Chiến extended an invitation to the Defence Minister and other high-ranking defence officials of Poland to the Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024.

He also proposed the signing of a new MoU on defence cooperation to boost training collaboration, with a specific request for Polish support in training Vietnamese personnel in cybersecurity and military medicine. Additionally, he expressed a willingness to welcome Polish students to Việt Nam for Vietnamese language studies at the Military Science Academy.

Surdej, for his part, suggested the Vietnamese defence ministry offer continued support to the Polish defence attachés to fulfill their duties in Việt Nam and seek new cooperation areas of shared concern.

Poland is ready to assist Việt Nam in personnel training at Polish military schools and share its experience in peacekeeping operations, he said.

In his capacity, he pledged to make every effort to further deepen bilateral defence ties in a more practical and substantial manner. VNS