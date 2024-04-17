Comfort Keepers Announces Free Webinar on Distinguishing Delirium, Depression, and Dementia for Healthcare Professionals

Comfort Keepers of Grayslake hosts a FREE webinar for healthcare professionals to learn differentiating Delirium, Depression, and Dementia from Teepa Snow.

This webinar is designed to equip attendees with valuable knowledge to confidently differentiate Delirium, Depression, and Dementia, ultimately leading to improved patient care.” — Eric Augustyn

GRAYSLAKE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers of Grayslake is thrilled to announce their next free educational webinar specifically designed for healthcare professionals. This informative session will delve into differentiating Delirium, Depression, and Dementia, often referred to as the "Three Ds," which can significantly impact patient care.

Comfort Keepers' free lunchtime webinar series, features esteemed guest speakers like Teepa Snow. These webinars equip healthcare professionals across the industry with the latest knowledge and practical strategies to address life-altering cognitive changes in patients.

The webinar takes place on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024, at 12:00 pm CST and features Teepa Snow, MS, OTR/L, FAOTA, a renowned Occupational Therapist and dementia specialist. Ms. Snow, the developer of the GEMS® State Model and Positive Approach® training, will share her extensive knowledge to help attendees confidently distinguish these three conditions.

This valuable session is free and open to all healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, social workers, and therapists. Additionally, attendees can earn Continuing Education credits (CEs) at no extra cost, certified by the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB) and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

For more information and registration details, please contact Cynthia Ryckman at CynthiaRyckman@ComfortKeepers.com.

