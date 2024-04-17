CIALDINI INSTITUTE FOUNDING MEMBERS FOLLOW INFLUENCE IN ACTION UP WITH A SECOND BOOK
INFLUENCE IN ACTION vs. BUSINESS INACTION reveals why the majority of business coaches and their clients fail and how you can succeed through proven strategies.
Put the greatest business strategies into action and your business will reap tremendous profits! Fail to put proven strategies to work for you and your business will never reach its full potential.”WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Robert J. Smith, MFA, co-author of the Amazon #1 International Bestseller in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia, SALES GENIUS #1 which bested The Wolf of Wall Street’s book on sales techniques, expects to have the same success with his new co-authors from across the globe.
The first book in this news series, INFLUENCE IN ACTION: GAIN PROVEN RESULTS FROM CIALDINI CERTIFIED PROS, is a multi-author book that reveals practical strategies of Dr. Robert B. Cialdini’s decades of evidence-based research. This title is expected to reach #1 rankings upon its scheduled release in June of 2024.
INFLUENCE IN ACTION vs. BUSINESS INACTION is scheduled for release in August of 2024, and is expected to reach #1 International Bestseller rankings as well.
There is no doubt that Dr. Cialdini’s groundbreaking book, INFLUENCE: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF PERSUASION, which has sold in excess of 5,000,000 copies, has provided businesses with strategies that have been proven effective time and time again. These ethical and practical applications work for businesses that range in size from solopreneurs to Fortune 500 Companies, many of which are also clients of Dr. Cialdini and Founding Members of The Cialdini Institute.
Smith knows the effectiveness of Cialdini’s principles of influence first-hand. He was able to increase his top-tier financial advisory practice to #1 worldwide production rankings with The Equitable Life Assurance Society, Mutual of New York (MONY) and AXA Financial. This rise from the top 1% in worldwide production to a #1 overall ranking out of thousands of insurance agents and financial advisors was completed in less than six months of Smith’s reading of INFLUENCE and combining it with his proprietary Factual Storytelling methods.
Smith now heads up Smith Profits, A Robert J. Smith Productions Company. He has authored a dozen articles for Forbes, and scores of other features for national magazines and local newspapers. When the opportunity arrived to become a Founding Member of The Cialdini Institute, he jumped at the chance. While Smith has been advising other financial advisory firms on how to improve their sales, marketing, client retention and referral generating methods for the past three decades, he now accepts clients and client companies in other industries as well.
Within a few months of his formal alignment with The Cialdini Institute, Smith who lives in metro Orlando, reached out to other Founding Members who are also business owners, consultants, and coaches from around the world, for the purpose of collaborating on this book series. Its purpose is to provide readers with practical and effective methods to leverage Dr. Cialdini’s teachings to optimize their businesses and their work in their professions.
Smith has asked two co-authors of INFLUENCE IN ACTION: GAIN PROVEN RESULTS FROM CIALDINI CERTIFIED PROS to pass the torch to co-authors of INFLUENCE IN ACTION vs. BUSINESS INACTION. Those two co-authors are Maria Maier and Ellin Sidell.
Maria Maier, MBA emigrated from Volzhskiy, Russia to metropolitan Syracuse, New York. She is the CEO of Step Up & Thrive, a business consulting and coaching firm. Maria is also a board member of the Mohawk Valley Businesswomen’s Network. “To the second cohort of authors, let your writing be a beacon of ethical influence, guiding readers to new horizons with the compass of integrity.”
Ellin Sidell has built effective teams, systems, processes, and solutions that have grown multi-billion dollar businesses for iconic companies such as Nestle, Microsoft, and Costco. She is dedicated to Maximizing Human Potential and Organizational Results and is located in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. “It is a privilege to collaborate with numerous exceptional colleagues who are equally devoted to sharing practical and impactful methods for achieving results through influence. Collectively, the co-authors of this book and those to come are cultivating awareness of the potency of these ethical influence principles, all through sustained efforts.”
Co-authors of INFLUENCE IN ACTION vs. BUSINESS INACTION include Vladimir Bushin and Christian Younggren.
Vladimir Bushin is the author of a rapport-building course, "7 Levels of Nurturing", a Founding Member of the Cialdini Institute, and the founder of the Negotiation Practice Community, Vladimir stands at the forefront of negotiation, influence, and building business relationships.
His journey spans over four dedicated years to mastering negotiation, training, and coaching, enriched by more than two decades of corporate leadership, reflecting his impact on business communication and ethical influence.
Under his stewardship, the Negotiation Practice Community has grown to over 500 members dedicated to honing their negotiation skills.
Driven by a mission to unlock the potential within every leader, Vladimir endeavors to transform how individuals engage, resolve conflicts, and build trusting relationships in the corporate world and beyond.
His company, Bushin Consulting, offers individual and group coaching for small and medium-sized businesses, focusing on leadership development, building a high-performing corporate climate, and growing effective teams.
Aside from his coaching practice, Vladimir is an avid reader, constantly seeking to deepen his understanding of human interactions. His zest for life extends to windsurfing, hiking, and blogging.
Vladimir’s working title for his chapter is, LEADERSHIP AS A PURPOSEFUL INFLUENCE. When transitioning from a technical role to management, Vlad learns the hard way that leadership requires more than authority. After a painful demotion, he embraces the art of purposeful influence, rising to become a respected Senior Manager and trusted leader.
Christian Younggren, an automotive luminary with over three decades of experience, began his journey at Mills Chevrolet in 1992 after graduating from Augustana College. Rising through the ranks, he excelled in pivotal roles like Finance Manager and Sales Manager. In 1999, Christian's unwavering dedication to world-class excellence earned him a coveted spot at the esteemed NADA Dealer Candidate Academy, where he graduated at the pinnacle of his class in 2000. He was then named Mills Chevrolet's General Sales Manager, setting records in sales volume and customer satisfaction until he left the company in 2011.
Transitioning into sales training, he collaborated with industry giants like Cars.com and GP Strategies, delving deep into sales psychology, leadership consulting, and negotiation.
Throughout his tenure as Director of Sales Training & Business Development at Smart Automotive from 2017 to 2019, he garnered acclaim for his unmatched insight, offering customized sales training workshops. Following this success, he went on to establish Kaizen Automotive Consulting, a venture he continues to lead to this day.
In 2023 Christian became a founding member of the Cialdini Institute of Influence, which teaches how to apply science based, ethical persuasion skills.
Beyond his automotive career, Christian is a diverse individual, engaging in real estate management, Sam Dam Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do, and family travels, embodying a spirit of continuous growth.
Christian’s chapter UNRAVELING THE DEADLY GRIP OF BEHAVIORAL BIASES ON SALES SUCCESS will surely increase sales for every professional who puts his proven methods into action.
Several additional Cialdini Institute co-authors will be bringing their proven and practical methods for putting Influence into Action in this second book, INFLUENCE IN ACTION vs. BUSINESS INACTION.
Why INFLUENCE IN ACTION? “You can read the greatest business books in the world. If you haven’t put their principles into action to achieve desired results, what have you accomplished?” Robert J. Smith, MFA
Here is what others say about Dr. Cialdini and INFLUENCE: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF PERSUASION:
“Robert Cialdini, PhD, has been the go-to psychology expert in marketing since his best-selling book Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion was first published in 1984.” — American Psychological Association
“’Influence’ is one of the best business books of all time." -Warren Buffett, CEO Berkshire Hathaway
“Anybody writing about persuasion and influence today stands on Cialdini’s shoulders.”— Daniel H. Pink
“Anyone who wants their abilities in communication or negotiation to be at their highest level has to read Robert Cialdini's book “Influence.” Your knowledge base is simply incomplete without it.” — Chris Voss
“I think it is extremely important to understand human behavior or behavior modification before you focus on technology…You can spend a lot of time jumping from one tool to another without developing any core skill. So, I would really encourage people to study books like Influence by Robert Cialdini…so you get a fundamental set of principles that you can apply online, offline, to different tools, to direct copy, to complex sales in big organizations. That is number one.” — Tim Ferriss
INFLUENCE IN ACTION vs. BUSINESS INACTION is scheduled for its worldwide release in August and will be available on Amazon, Apple, Barnes & Noble, Google Books and in many more reputable stores and locations.
About Smith Profits, a Robert J. Smith Productions Company:
Smith Profits has been produced game-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder Robert J. Smith, began with and advertisement that produced dramatic results while at John Hancock in 1993.
Today, Smith is an award-winning writer and a #1 International Bestselling author who has set worldwide production records for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Smith’s series of articles in Forbes provide every business owner and professional with the tools necessary for success.
Robert J. Smith Productions is located in Winter Garden, Florida. The company’s core businesses include Advertising, Branding, and Content; Public Relations and Influence; Books and Comic Books That Sell Your Company’s Products and Services; Television, Commercials and Film.
For more information, contact Robert J. Smith. Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).
