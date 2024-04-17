First Ecclestone Signature Home Completed at Tesoro Club
With local dignitaries in attendance, Tesoro Club, a 1,490-acre premier gated golf club community located in the heart of Florida’s Treasure Coast, welcomed the opening of its first Signature Home. The stunning property built by Ecclestone Signature Homes features four bedrooms, three ½ bath and a three-car garage totaling 3,598 square feet.
Ecclestone is one of three luxury signature builders currently at Tesoro Club.
Llwyd Ecclestone III, the owner of Ecclestone Custom Homes, along with two of Tesoro Club’s owners, Roderick O’Connor and Tucker Frederickson, cut the ceremonial ribbon and welcomed members of the Port St. Lucie City Council, as well as representatives from the local Fire and Police departments.
The “Augusta” is a one-of-a-kind custom home designed with airy and light elements with large format porcelain times, beiges, and cream color palates with accents of blue, and lots of both indoor and outdoor space, including a large, covered loggia. Bob Martin of renowned Decorator’s Unlimited managed the interior design.
“We are thrilled to showcase our first home in Tesoro Club,” said Llwyd Ecclestone III, the owner of Ecclestone Custom Homes – named “Builder of the Year” three times by the Gold Coast Builder’s Association. “The home has a timeless elegance, clean architecture and stunning views of Tesoro Club’s championship golf course.”
Tesoro Club owner Timothy Jones is impressed with the work of builder Llwyd Ecclestone III. “They've (Ecclestone Custom Homes) done a fantastic job on this first home,” Jones said. “The quality reflects the exacting standards we expect from Tesoro Club’s Signature Home builders. Discerning buyers are coming from all over the United States, so we need exceptional homes that match our stunning natural scenery, championship golf, and world-class amenities. Tesoro Club is setting a new bar for excellence.”
Over the past year, Tesoro Club has undergone an extensive rebirth under a visionary new
ownership team led by partners Messrs. Jones, O’Connor and Frederickson. The partners are bringing this private, master-planned community to a new level of distinction, each offering in-depth real estate and private club experience. Read more about the team here.
“We are so excited and proud to unveil our first signature home within Tesoro Club and we were thrilled with the great feedback we received today,” said Mr. O’Connor.
Homes in Tesoro Club range from 2,000 to 7,500 square feet and are priced in the high $600s to over $4.5 million. Tesoro Club closed out 2023 with more than 80 homes sales, exceeding projections, and so far this year, they are on track to beat 2024 projections.
Tesoro Club’s popular Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course re-opened last year after an extensive 18-month renovation and served as home to the qualifying event for the PGA Tour Cognizant Classic in February.
Builders in Tesoro Club are WCI Communities by Lennar and Toll Brothers, along with signature luxury home builders Ecclestone Signature Homes, GHO Homes and Janssen Construction.
About Tesoro Club
Tesoro Club is located 20 minutes north of the Palm Beaches on Florida’s Treasure Coast. An enviable location surrounded by endless waterways, pristine beaches, and a relaxed Florida lifestyle, Tesoro Club offers private club, social and golf memberships, which include two Clubhouses, 9 Har-Tru tennis courts (five of which are lighted), 11 pickleball courts (five of which are lighted), two dining venues, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and a heated swimming pool. Tesoro Club is also home to two 18-hole championship golf courses.
For more information on Membership or available real estate, the community’s Welcome Center is now open daily at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd., Port St. Lucie. Visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000 or call Tesoro Club Realty at 772-345-4050 for more information.
