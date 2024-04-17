The Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD and Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Patrick O’Donovan TD have welcomed a Taskforce from the European Organization for Nuclear Research, better known as CERN, to Ireland.
You just read:
Tánaiste and Minister O’Donovan Welcome CERN Taskforce to Ireland
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.